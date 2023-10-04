Vectron Systems AG Boosts 2023 Business Year Forecast: Expecting Higher Profits

Vectron Systems AG raises forecast for business year 2023 - Previous EBITDA estimate increased from EUR 1.3-2.2 million to EUR 2.2-3.2 million - Positive result due to new subsidiary acardo and Vectron's better-than-expected performance - acardo not expected to achieve original EBITDA target for 2023 - Significant increases in recurring revenues contribute to Vectron's performance - Forecast for subsequent years will be provided at a later date

The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 5.22 EUR and was up +2.55% compared with the previous day. 11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5.30 EUR, this corresponds to a plus of +1.53% since publication.