    Vectron Systems AG Boosts 2023 Business Year Forecast: Expecting Higher Profits

    Vectron Systems AG has revised its 2023 business forecast upwards, attributing the positive adjustment to its new subsidiary acardo and better-than-anticipated performance.

    • Vectron Systems AG raises forecast for business year 2023 - Previous EBITDA estimate increased from EUR 1.3-2.2 million to EUR 2.2-3.2 million - Positive result due to new subsidiary acardo and Vectron's better-than-expected performance - acardo not expected to achieve original EBITDA target for 2023 - Significant increases in recurring revenues contribute to Vectron's performance - Forecast for subsequent years will be provided at a later date

    The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 5,2200EUR and was up +2,55 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,53 % since publication.

