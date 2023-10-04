SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook
SMA Solar Technology AG anticipates a promising sales and earnings trajectory after the first nine months, raising its 2023 guidance range. Preliminary figures indicate strong consolidated revenues and EBITDA.
- SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive sales and earnings development after nine months
- The company raises its guidance range for 2023
- Preliminary figures show consolidated revenues of EUR 1.335 million to 1.345 million for the first nine months of 2023
- EBITDA is expected to be EUR 230 to 235 million for the first nine months of 2023
- Quarterly revenues are expected to be between EUR 555 million and 565 million for the third quarter of 2023
- The company now expects consolidated sales of EUR 1,800 million to 1,900 million and EBITDA of EUR 285 million to 325 million for the full year 2023
