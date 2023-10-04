SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook

SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive sales and earnings development after nine months

The company raises its guidance range for 2023

Preliminary figures show consolidated revenues of EUR 1.335 million to 1.345 million for the first nine months of 2023

EBITDA is expected to be EUR 230 to 235 million for the first nine months of 2023

Quarterly revenues are expected to be between EUR 555 million and 565 million for the third quarter of 2023

The company now expects consolidated sales of EUR 1,800 million to 1,900 million and EBITDA of EUR 285 million to 325 million for the full year 2023

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report January to September 2023, at SMA Solar Technology is on 09.11.2023.The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 59,50and was up +7,74compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.323,01(+0,19).