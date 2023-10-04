    checkAd

    SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook

    SMA Solar Technology AG anticipates a promising sales and earnings trajectory after the first nine months, raising its 2023 guidance range. Preliminary figures indicate strong consolidated revenues and EBITDA.

    SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook
    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive sales and earnings development after nine months
    • The company raises its guidance range for 2023
    • Preliminary figures show consolidated revenues of EUR 1.335 million to 1.345 million for the first nine months of 2023
    • EBITDA is expected to be EUR 230 to 235 million for the first nine months of 2023
    • Quarterly revenues are expected to be between EUR 555 million and 565 million for the third quarter of 2023
    • The company now expects consolidated sales of EUR 1,800 million to 1,900 million and EBITDA of EUR 285 million to 325 million for the full year 2023

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report January to September 2023, at SMA Solar Technology is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of SMA Solar Technology at the time of the news was 59,50EUR and was up +7,74 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.323,01PKT (+0,19 %).

    SMA Solar Technology




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  17   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook SMA Solar Technology AG anticipates a promising sales and earnings trajectory after the first nine months, raising its 2023 guidance range. Preliminary figures indicate strong consolidated revenues and EBITDA.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    776 Leser
    IGEA Pharma and RBCARE2023 Unite: A Game-Changing Business Combination
    200 Leser
    Enapter AG: Explosive Nachfrage nach revolutionärem Elektrolyseur AEM Flex 120
    160 Leser
    Vectron Systems AG: Prognose für 2023 positiv angepasst - Aufschwung erwartet!
    132 Leser
    Übernahme von InfiniteDATA durch Beta Systems Software AG: Prognoseanpassung
    124 Leser
    Enapter AG: High Demand for New AEM Flex 120 Electrolyser Unveiled
    116 Leser
    Legal Finance SE revolutioniert mit neuem Prepaid-Monetarisierungsprodukt den Markt!
    108 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen zur Geratherm Medical AG jetzt verfügbar!
    104 Leser
    Vectron Systems AG Boosts 2023 Business Year Forecast: Expecting Higher Profits
    100 Leser
    Entdecken Sie die 029 Group SE: Ihr Schlüssel zu finanzieller Stärke!
    100 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1756 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1472 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1152 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    924 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    848 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    736 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    588 Leser
    Amadeus Fire plant Rückkauf von bis zu 5% des Grundkapitals - Aktienkurs steigt deutlich
    588 Leser
    Schott Pharma Börsengang: Großes Interesse der Investoren - Aktienpreis über Angebotsspanne
    568 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2388 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2028 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1756 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1472 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1152 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1092 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2488 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2388 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2028 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1756 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1472 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1452 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1416 Leser