    aap Implantate Issues Mandatory Convertible Bond 2023/2028 Worth EUR 2.5 Million

    German medical technology firm, aap Implantate AG, has successfully issued a mandatory convertible bond worth EUR 2.5 million, securing 92% subscription. The bond, offering a 6% annual interest rate for five years, is set to begin trading on October 6, 2023.

    • aap Implantate AG has completed the placement of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of EUR 2.5 million
    • The bond has been subscribed to around 92% of the bonds offered
    • The bond carries an interest rate of 6% per annum for a term of five years
    • The proceeds from the bond will be used to secure the company's financing and implement restructuring measures
    • Trading of the bond is expected to commence on October 6, 2023
    • The transaction was accompanied by BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 0,8175EUR and was down -3,25 % compared with the previous day.

    aap Implantate




