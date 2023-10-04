aap Implantate Issues Mandatory Convertible Bond 2023/2028 Worth EUR 2.5 Million

aap Implantate AG has completed the placement of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of EUR 2.5 million

The bond has been subscribed to around 92% of the bonds offered

The bond carries an interest rate of 6% per annum for a term of five years

The proceeds from the bond will be used to secure the company's financing and implement restructuring measures

Trading of the bond is expected to commence on October 6, 2023

The transaction was accompanied by BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main.

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 0,8175and was down -3,25compared with the previous day.