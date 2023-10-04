aap Implantate Issues Mandatory Convertible Bond 2023/2028 Worth EUR 2.5 Million
German medical technology firm, aap Implantate AG, has successfully issued a mandatory convertible bond worth EUR 2.5 million, securing 92% subscription. The bond, offering a 6% annual interest rate for five years, is set to begin trading on October 6, 2023.
- aap Implantate AG has completed the placement of a mandatory convertible bond in the amount of EUR 2.5 million
- The bond has been subscribed to around 92% of the bonds offered
- The bond carries an interest rate of 6% per annum for a term of five years
- The proceeds from the bond will be used to secure the company's financing and implement restructuring measures
- Trading of the bond is expected to commence on October 6, 2023
- The transaction was accompanied by BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 0,8175EUR and was down -3,25 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
