The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Gerresheimer is on 05.10.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.354,06(+0,32).

Experiencing a robust growth trajectory, Gerresheimer AG has reported a remarkable 12.6% organic revenue growth in the initial nine months of FY 2023, with a significant 20.6% surge in adjusted EBITDA.

Gerresheimer AG: On Course for Another Robust Financial Year

