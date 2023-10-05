Gerresheimer AG: On Course for Another Robust Financial Year
Experiencing a robust growth trajectory, Gerresheimer AG has reported a remarkable 12.6% organic revenue growth in the initial nine months of FY 2023, with a significant 20.6% surge in adjusted EBITDA.
Foto: Dmitry Kalinovsky - 123rf Stockfoto
- Gerresheimer AG has achieved organic revenue growth of 12.6% in the first nine months of the financial year 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA has increased organically by 20.6%.
- The company has received record high order intake, particularly for syringes and pens for GLP-1 drugs.
- Gerresheimer is expanding production capacities in Europe, the U.S., and Mexico for drug delivery systems and containment solutions.
- The Plastics & Devices Division has seen strong growth, with revenues of EUR 754.8m and organic revenue growth of 14.7%.
- The Primary Packaging Glass Division has also experienced growth, with revenues of EUR 689.7m and organic revenue growth of 10.5%.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Gerresheimer is on 05.10.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.354,06PKT (+0,32 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 73 | 0 |