    checkAd

    Gerresheimer AG: On Course for Another Robust Financial Year

    Experiencing a robust growth trajectory, Gerresheimer AG has reported a remarkable 12.6% organic revenue growth in the initial nine months of FY 2023, with a significant 20.6% surge in adjusted EBITDA.

    Gerresheimer AG: On Course for Another Robust Financial Year
    Foto: Dmitry Kalinovsky - 123rf Stockfoto
    • Gerresheimer AG has achieved organic revenue growth of 12.6% in the first nine months of the financial year 2023.
    • Adjusted EBITDA has increased organically by 20.6%.
    • The company has received record high order intake, particularly for syringes and pens for GLP-1 drugs.
    • Gerresheimer is expanding production capacities in Europe, the U.S., and Mexico for drug delivery systems and containment solutions.
    • The Plastics & Devices Division has seen strong growth, with revenues of EUR 754.8m and organic revenue growth of 14.7%.
    • The Primary Packaging Glass Division has also experienced growth, with revenues of EUR 689.7m and organic revenue growth of 10.5%.

    The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Gerresheimer is on 05.10.2023.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.354,06PKT (+0,32 %).




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Gerresheimer AG: On Course for Another Robust Financial Year Experiencing a robust growth trajectory, Gerresheimer AG has reported a remarkable 12.6% organic revenue growth in the initial nine months of FY 2023, with a significant 20.6% surge in adjusted EBITDA.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    816 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    576 Leser
    RENK Group AG verschiebt Börsengang: Was steckt dahinter?
    256 Leser
    Enapter AG: Explosive Nachfrage nach revolutionärem Elektrolyseur AEM Flex 120
    160 Leser
    Vectron Systems AG: Prognose für 2023 positiv angepasst - Aufschwung erwartet!
    148 Leser
    Legal Finance SE revolutioniert mit neuem Prepaid-Monetarisierungsprodukt den Markt!
    140 Leser
    Übernahme von InfiniteDATA durch Beta Systems Software AG: Prognoseanpassung
    132 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology Forecasts Stellar Sales, Earnings Growth; Boosts 2023 Outlook
    128 Leser
    Scherzer & Co. AG: Aktueller Nettoinventarwert per 30.09.2023 enthüllt!
    120 Leser
    Rasanter Wachstumserfolg: Redcare Pharmacy erobert alle Märkte!
    116 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1784 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    816 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    812 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    748 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    588 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    576 Leser
    Sartorius Aktie: Kursziel gesenkt, aber Kaufempfehlung bleibt - Quartalszahlen könnten für ...
    552 Leser
    Milliardär Kretinsky steigt bei Thyssenkrupp ein: Grüner Strom für die Stahlsparte?
    548 Leser
    SynBiotic SE: Geschäftsführerwechsel und erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung für Hanf- und ...
    488 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2404 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2052 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1848 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1784 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1472 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1152 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1092 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2488 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2404 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2052 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1848 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1784 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1472 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1452 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1424 Leser