Evotec, ClavystBio, Leaps by Bayer, Lightstone Ventures, Polaris Partners Unveil '65LAB'

Evotec SE, in partnership with Lightstone Ventures, ClavystBio, Leaps by Bayer, Polaris Partners, and the Polaris Innovation Fund, has launched '65LAB', a unique company creation vehicle.

This first-of-its-kind partnership in Singapore and Asia aims to leverage breakthrough science from researchers at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Singapore, National University of Singapore (NUS), and Duke-NUS Medical School for global health impact.

The new incubator will accelerate the translation of promising academic projects to commercialisation through the creation of new companies focused on breakthrough therapeutics and support the growth of Singapore’s biotech ecosystem.

65LAB will invest up to US$ 1.5 million in each selected promising academic project over the course of 18-24 months.

The collaboration will enable scientists in partner institutions to accelerate their therapeutic innovations through the support of Evotec’s Expert-in-Residence, as well as direct access to the life science company’s drug discovery, translational and development capabilities across disease areas and therapeutic modalities.

Upon completion, projects will be evaluated by 65LAB’s board of global investors for further investment and the creation of new companies.

The next important date, Quarterly report 9M 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 08.11.2023.The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 17,888and was up +2,17compared with the previous day.14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,873this corresponds to a minus of -0,08since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.354,06(+0,32).