NP® Revolution in the Preservation of Cultural Assets and Energy Efficiency (FOTO)

New Dehli (ots) - The internationally recognized NP® technology from Nanopool

GmbH, Germany, represents a groundbreaking innovation in a world where time and

environmental conditions incessantly wear away at our most precious cultural

assets. Developed to protect historic sites from moisture and weathering, the

NP® technology has also shown impressive results in the field of renewable

energy. In Asia, a region rich in historical heritage, NP® has proven its

effectiveness. During archaeological excavations threatened by unexpected heavy

rain, the NP® technology was used as an emergency solution. While treated areas

remained intact, unprotected areas were washed away by more than 50%. This

impressive example has shown that the NP® technology can be unique in the field

of cultural preservation.



Moreover, NP® was honored with the prestigious GreenWorldAward. In gigawatt

PV-plants in China, the use of NP®-technology increased yields by up to 20%

under diffuse lighting conditions. A clear testament to the enormous potential

of this technology in the renewable energy sector.



