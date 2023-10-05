NP® Revolution in the Preservation of Cultural Assets and Energy Efficiency (FOTO)
New Dehli (ots) - The internationally recognized NP® technology from Nanopool
GmbH, Germany, represents a groundbreaking innovation in a world where time and
environmental conditions incessantly wear away at our most precious cultural
assets. Developed to protect historic sites from moisture and weathering, the
NP® technology has also shown impressive results in the field of renewable
energy. In Asia, a region rich in historical heritage, NP® has proven its
effectiveness. During archaeological excavations threatened by unexpected heavy
rain, the NP® technology was used as an emergency solution. While treated areas
remained intact, unprotected areas were washed away by more than 50%. This
impressive example has shown that the NP® technology can be unique in the field
of cultural preservation.
Moreover, NP® was honored with the prestigious GreenWorldAward. In gigawatt
PV-plants in China, the use of NP®-technology increased yields by up to 20%
under diffuse lighting conditions. A clear testament to the enormous potential
of this technology in the renewable energy sector.
Nanopool GmbH will now bring its tried-and-true technology to India. In line
with the "Made in India" initiative, this project will promote the education and
further training of the next generation of technicians in nanotechnology. In
collaboration with local partners, Nanopool aims to certify professionals in
this field. A significant step in offering young people qualified career
opportunities.
For government agencies and investors, the NP®-technology, combined with the
expertise of Nanopool® GmbH, represents a promising opportunity. This is not
just about preserving cultural treasures, but also about creating a more
sustainable future in the fields of energy and education.
Overall, Nanopool GmbH, with its innovative NP®-technology and its commitment to
social responsibility, represents the pinnacle in the nanotechnology industry
and stands for the combination of technology, culture, and sustainability.
