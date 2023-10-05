    checkAd

    NP® Revolution in the Preservation of Cultural Assets and Energy Efficiency (FOTO)

    New Dehli (ots) - The internationally recognized NP® technology from Nanopool
    GmbH, Germany, represents a groundbreaking innovation in a world where time and
    environmental conditions incessantly wear away at our most precious cultural
    assets. Developed to protect historic sites from moisture and weathering, the
    NP® technology has also shown impressive results in the field of renewable
    energy. In Asia, a region rich in historical heritage, NP® has proven its
    effectiveness. During archaeological excavations threatened by unexpected heavy
    rain, the NP® technology was used as an emergency solution. While treated areas
    remained intact, unprotected areas were washed away by more than 50%. This
    impressive example has shown that the NP® technology can be unique in the field
    of cultural preservation.

    Moreover, NP® was honored with the prestigious GreenWorldAward. In gigawatt
    PV-plants in China, the use of NP®-technology increased yields by up to 20%
    under diffuse lighting conditions. A clear testament to the enormous potential
    of this technology in the renewable energy sector.

    Nanopool GmbH will now bring its tried-and-true technology to India. In line
    with the "Made in India" initiative, this project will promote the education and
    further training of the next generation of technicians in nanotechnology. In
    collaboration with local partners, Nanopool aims to certify professionals in
    this field. A significant step in offering young people qualified career
    opportunities.

    For government agencies and investors, the NP®-technology, combined with the
    expertise of Nanopool® GmbH, represents a promising opportunity. This is not
    just about preserving cultural treasures, but also about creating a more
    sustainable future in the fields of energy and education.

    Overall, Nanopool GmbH, with its innovative NP®-technology and its commitment to
    social responsibility, represents the pinnacle in the nanotechnology industry
    and stands for the combination of technology, culture, and sustainability.

    Contact:

    nanopool GmbH
    Zum Felsacker 76
    D-66773 Hülzweiler
    Fon: +49 (0) 6831 - 890 2712
    www.nanopool.eu
    Questions: press@nanopool.eu
    Photos: http://www.nanopool.eu/en/press-download/
    Landingpages:
    https://www.nanopool.eu/en/our-solutions-for-the-protection-and-preservation-o
    f-cultural-heritage-and-monuments/
    https://www.nanopool.eu/en/glas-solar-photovoltaik/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67791/5618327
    OTS: nanopool GmbH



