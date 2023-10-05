The Naga Group Achieves 15% EBITDA in 2023, Continues Profitable Growth Path

NAGA Group AG has achieved a 15% EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 from its brokerage business.

The company has generated EUR 28.4 million in revenue and EUR 4.2 million in EBITDA year-to-date.

NAGA Group has significantly reduced its client acquisition cost and improved client lifetime metrics.

A trading update will be held on October 11, 2023, via Zoom.

The company has experienced significant growth in all core KPIs, including active accounts, traded volume, executed transactions, and client equity.

NAGA Pay, the company's Neo-Banking App, has shown double-digit growth and plans to break even in Q4.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 01.11.2023.The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,2310and was up +8,08compared with the previous day.12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2960this corresponds to a plus of +5,28since publication.