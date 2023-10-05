    checkAd

    The Naga Group Achieves 15% EBITDA in 2023, Continues Profitable Growth Path

    In a remarkable display of financial prowess, NAGA Group AG has reported a 15% EBITDA from its brokerage business for the first three quarters of 2023.

    • NAGA Group AG has achieved a 15% EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 from its brokerage business.
    • The company has generated EUR 28.4 million in revenue and EUR 4.2 million in EBITDA year-to-date.
    • NAGA Group has significantly reduced its client acquisition cost and improved client lifetime metrics.
    • A trading update will be held on October 11, 2023, via Zoom.
    • The company has experienced significant growth in all core KPIs, including active accounts, traded volume, executed transactions, and client equity.
    • NAGA Pay, the company's Neo-Banking App, has shown double-digit growth and plans to break even in Q4.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 01.11.2023.
    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,2310EUR and was up +8,08 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,2960EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,28 % since publication.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
