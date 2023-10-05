The Naga Group Achieves 15% EBITDA in 2023, Continues Profitable Growth Path
In a remarkable display of financial prowess, NAGA Group AG has reported a 15% EBITDA from its brokerage business for the first three quarters of 2023.
- NAGA Group AG has achieved a 15% EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 from its brokerage business.
- The company has generated EUR 28.4 million in revenue and EUR 4.2 million in EBITDA year-to-date.
- NAGA Group has significantly reduced its client acquisition cost and improved client lifetime metrics.
- A trading update will be held on October 11, 2023, via Zoom.
- The company has experienced significant growth in all core KPIs, including active accounts, traded volume, executed transactions, and client equity.
- NAGA Pay, the company's Neo-Banking App, has shown double-digit growth and plans to break even in Q4.
