High Demand for SMARTBROKER+: Exciting Update for Existing Smartbroker Holding Customers

The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at Smartbroker Holding is on 27.11.2023.The price of Smartbroker Holding at the time of the news was 10,025and was up +1,26compared with the previous day.

Smartbroker is witnessing a significant shift of its customers to the new SMARTBROKER+ platform, with over half already migrated and a 70% target set for October.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer