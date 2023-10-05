    checkAd

    High Demand for SMARTBROKER+: Exciting Update for Existing Smartbroker Holding Customers

    Smartbroker is witnessing a significant shift of its customers to the new SMARTBROKER+ platform, with over half already migrated and a 70% target set for October.

    • Over 50% of Smartbroker's existing customers have already moved their securities account to the new SMARTBROKER+ platform
    • The target approval rate for account moves to SMARTBROKER+ by the end of October is 70%
    • Stiftung Warentest recommends existing customers to move to SMARTBROKER+
    • SMARTBROKER+ savings plans and foreign trading venues will be activated in October
    • All assets will be transferred to the new securities accounts at Baader Bank at the end of October
    • The CEO of Smartbroker AG is pleased with the positive response to SMARTBROKER+ and announces the activation of savings plans and foreign trading venues in October

    The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at Smartbroker Holding is on 27.11.2023.
    The price of Smartbroker Holding at the time of the news was 10,025EUR and was up +1,26 % compared with the previous day.

