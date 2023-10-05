    checkAd

    Economist Impact and Infosys Launch the Value Chain Navigator to Help Businesses Manage and Mitigate their Scope 3 Emissions

    - The Value Chain Navigator helps companies transition to a more sustainable
    future
    - Survey shows only 53% of companies are collecting and monitoring scope 3
    emissions data

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist
    Impact (https://impact.economist.com/) , an arm of The Economist Group that
    works with organisations globally to further their missions, today announced the
    launch of the Value Chain Navigator (VCN) to help businesses understand and
    address their scope 3 emissions.

    Scope 3 includes all indirect emissions that occur in the upstream and
    downstream activities of an organisation's value chain. These can include
    emissions from purchased goods and services, business travel, employee
    commuting, waste disposal, use of sold products, transportation, distribution,
    investments and leased assets and franchises. Up to 95% of a business's carbon
    footprint consists of scope 3 emissions, but only a quarter of businesses
    account for them in their net zero plans.

    The VCN is an open digital platform that helps businesses understand the complex
    nature of their scope 3 emissions through interactive tracking, tools and
    tailored recommendations. The tool will be featured on The Sustainability
    Project (https://impact.economist.com/sustainability) , the award-winning
    content and community platform created by Economist Impact and built by Infosys
    as digital innovation partner, to advance sustainable solutions and drive
    world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

    The Value Chain Navigator platform allows business leaders to:

    - Explore scope 3 emissions data across seven different business activity levers
    as defined by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), including supplier
    engagement, product and service design and investment strategy
    - Discover how companies worldwide are tackling scope 3 emissions through a
    global survey of 1,250 companies; results can be segmented by region, sector
    and business size
    - Get personalised recommendations for reducing scope 3 emissions through a
    self-assessment tool that asks about business specific challenges and
    opportunities
    - Track the latest trends through a tool that surfaces the latest media coverage
    of scope 3 innovation and regulation
    - Understand the challenges and decisions of business leaders as they talk about
    their personal scope 3 journeys in the spotlight film series

    According to the VCN survey, only 53% of companies are currently collecting and
