Economist Impact and Infosys Launch the Value Chain Navigator to Help Businesses Manage and Mitigate their Scope 3 Emissions
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- The Value Chain Navigator helps companies transition to a more sustainable
future
- Survey shows only 53% of companies are collecting and monitoring scope 3
emissions data
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist
Impact (https://impact.economist.com/) , an arm of The Economist Group that
works with organisations globally to further their missions, today announced the
launch of the Value Chain Navigator (VCN) to help businesses understand and
address their scope 3 emissions.
- The Value Chain Navigator helps companies transition to a more sustainable
future
- Survey shows only 53% of companies are collecting and monitoring scope 3
emissions data
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist
Impact (https://impact.economist.com/) , an arm of The Economist Group that
works with organisations globally to further their missions, today announced the
launch of the Value Chain Navigator (VCN) to help businesses understand and
address their scope 3 emissions.
Scope 3 includes all indirect emissions that occur in the upstream and
downstream activities of an organisation's value chain. These can include
emissions from purchased goods and services, business travel, employee
commuting, waste disposal, use of sold products, transportation, distribution,
investments and leased assets and franchises. Up to 95% of a business's carbon
footprint consists of scope 3 emissions, but only a quarter of businesses
account for them in their net zero plans.
The VCN is an open digital platform that helps businesses understand the complex
nature of their scope 3 emissions through interactive tracking, tools and
tailored recommendations. The tool will be featured on The Sustainability
Project (https://impact.economist.com/sustainability) , the award-winning
content and community platform created by Economist Impact and built by Infosys
as digital innovation partner, to advance sustainable solutions and drive
world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.
The Value Chain Navigator platform allows business leaders to:
- Explore scope 3 emissions data across seven different business activity levers
as defined by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), including supplier
engagement, product and service design and investment strategy
- Discover how companies worldwide are tackling scope 3 emissions through a
global survey of 1,250 companies; results can be segmented by region, sector
and business size
- Get personalised recommendations for reducing scope 3 emissions through a
self-assessment tool that asks about business specific challenges and
opportunities
- Track the latest trends through a tool that surfaces the latest media coverage
of scope 3 innovation and regulation
- Understand the challenges and decisions of business leaders as they talk about
their personal scope 3 journeys in the spotlight film series
According to the VCN survey, only 53% of companies are currently collecting and
downstream activities of an organisation's value chain. These can include
emissions from purchased goods and services, business travel, employee
commuting, waste disposal, use of sold products, transportation, distribution,
investments and leased assets and franchises. Up to 95% of a business's carbon
footprint consists of scope 3 emissions, but only a quarter of businesses
account for them in their net zero plans.
The VCN is an open digital platform that helps businesses understand the complex
nature of their scope 3 emissions through interactive tracking, tools and
tailored recommendations. The tool will be featured on The Sustainability
Project (https://impact.economist.com/sustainability) , the award-winning
content and community platform created by Economist Impact and built by Infosys
as digital innovation partner, to advance sustainable solutions and drive
world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.
The Value Chain Navigator platform allows business leaders to:
- Explore scope 3 emissions data across seven different business activity levers
as defined by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), including supplier
engagement, product and service design and investment strategy
- Discover how companies worldwide are tackling scope 3 emissions through a
global survey of 1,250 companies; results can be segmented by region, sector
and business size
- Get personalised recommendations for reducing scope 3 emissions through a
self-assessment tool that asks about business specific challenges and
opportunities
- Track the latest trends through a tool that surfaces the latest media coverage
of scope 3 innovation and regulation
- Understand the challenges and decisions of business leaders as they talk about
their personal scope 3 journeys in the spotlight film series
According to the VCN survey, only 53% of companies are currently collecting and
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 21 | 0 |