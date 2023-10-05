Economist Impact and Infosys Launch the Value Chain Navigator to Help Businesses Manage and Mitigate their Scope 3 Emissions

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The Value Chain Navigator helps companies transition to a more sustainable

future

- Survey shows only 53% of companies are collecting and monitoring scope 3

emissions data



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist

Impact (https://impact.economist.com/) , an arm of The Economist Group that

works with organisations globally to further their missions, today announced the

launch of the Value Chain Navigator (VCN) to help businesses understand and

address their scope 3 emissions.





Scope 3 includes all indirect emissions that occur in the upstream anddownstream activities of an organisation's value chain. These can includeemissions from purchased goods and services, business travel, employeecommuting, waste disposal, use of sold products, transportation, distribution,investments and leased assets and franchises. Up to 95% of a business's carbonfootprint consists of scope 3 emissions, but only a quarter of businessesaccount for them in their net zero plans.The VCN is an open digital platform that helps businesses understand the complexnature of their scope 3 emissions through interactive tracking, tools andtailored recommendations. The tool will be featured on The SustainabilityProject (https://impact.economist.com/sustainability) , the award-winningcontent and community platform created by Economist Impact and built by Infosysas digital innovation partner, to advance sustainable solutions and driveworld-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.The Value Chain Navigator platform allows business leaders to:- Explore scope 3 emissions data across seven different business activity leversas defined by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), including supplierengagement, product and service design and investment strategy- Discover how companies worldwide are tackling scope 3 emissions through aglobal survey of 1,250 companies; results can be segmented by region, sectorand business size- Get personalised recommendations for reducing scope 3 emissions through aself-assessment tool that asks about business specific challenges andopportunities- Track the latest trends through a tool that surfaces the latest media coverageof scope 3 innovation and regulation- Understand the challenges and decisions of business leaders as they talk abouttheir personal scope 3 journeys in the spotlight film seriesAccording to the VCN survey, only 53% of companies are currently collecting and