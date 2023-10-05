CTS Eventim Soars in Q3, Ups 2023 Forecast - A Strong Performance Unveiled

CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Ticketing segment.

The volume of online ticket sales was up by 35% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in Germany (43%) and the global network (31%).

The company's success is attributed to high volumes of presales for individual tours such as Taylor Swift and Peter Maffay, and the sheer number and variety of tours, concerts, and events on offer.

The company now expects the Group’s revenue for 2023 to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA at well above EUR 400 million.

The operating profit for 2023 is expected to be sharply higher compared to the prior-year figure, which was already at a high level due to catch-up effects from the pandemic.

The forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no substantial negative effects on current or future business performance during the remainder of 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 21.11.2023.The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 55,05and was up +2,85compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.289,14(-0,26).