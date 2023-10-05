    checkAd

    CTS Eventim Soars in Q3, Ups 2023 Forecast - A Strong Performance Unveiled

    Exhibiting a robust performance in Q3 of 2023, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has seen a significant surge in its Ticketing segment, with online ticket sales skyrocketing by 35% in the first nine months.

    CTS Eventim Soars in Q3, Ups 2023 Forecast - A Strong Performance Unveiled
    Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
    • CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has delivered a strong performance in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Ticketing segment.
    • The volume of online ticket sales was up by 35% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by growth in Germany (43%) and the global network (31%).
    • The company's success is attributed to high volumes of presales for individual tours such as Taylor Swift and Peter Maffay, and the sheer number and variety of tours, concerts, and events on offer.
    • The company now expects the Group’s revenue for 2023 to be significantly higher than EUR 2 billion, with normalised EBITDA at well above EUR 400 million.
    • The operating profit for 2023 is expected to be sharply higher compared to the prior-year figure, which was already at a high level due to catch-up effects from the pandemic.
    • The forecast is based on the assumption that there will be no substantial negative effects on current or future business performance during the remainder of 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at CTS Eventim is on 21.11.2023.
    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 55,05EUR and was up +2,85 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.289,14PKT (-0,26 %).

    CTS Eventim




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    CTS Eventim Soars in Q3, Ups 2023 Forecast - A Strong Performance Unveiled Exhibiting a robust performance in Q3 of 2023, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has seen a significant surge in its Ticketing segment, with online ticket sales skyrocketing by 35% in the first nine months.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    920 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    624 Leser
    RENK Group AG verschiebt Börsengang: Was steckt dahinter?
    404 Leser
    Ford-Werk Saarlouis: Bangen um Zukunft - Entscheidung bei Betriebsversammlung erwartet
    364 Leser
    Zalando-Aktie herabgestuft: UBS sieht begrenztes Aufwärtspotenzial und senkt Kursziel drastisch
    348 Leser
    Ölpreise stürzen ab: Konjunkturpessimismus und politische Unsicherheit belasten den Markt
    324 Leser
    thyssenkrupp nucera erobert Indien: Neues Büro in Mumbai eröffnet!
    232 Leser
    Deutsche Automobilzulieferer MAHLE und HELLA verkaufen BHTC an AUO Corporation für 600 Millionen ...
    232 Leser
    Adler Group S.A. plant Abschlussprüfung für 2022 und 2023 - Neue Schuldverschreibung in Höhe von ...
    220 Leser
    SMA Solar hebt Prognose für 2023 an: Umsatz steigt auf 1,9 Mrd. Euro und Gewinn auf 325 Mio. Euro!
    216 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1796 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    920 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    860 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    752 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    624 Leser
    Sartorius Aktie: Kursziel gesenkt, aber Kaufempfehlung bleibt - Quartalszahlen könnten für ...
    568 Leser
    Milliardär Kretinsky steigt bei Thyssenkrupp ein: Grüner Strom für die Stahlsparte?
    556 Leser
    SynBiotic SE: Geschäftsführerwechsel und erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung für Hanf- und ...
    516 Leser
    Lanxess: UBS und Baader Bank senken Kursziele - Gewinne unter Druck
    508 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2416 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2060 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1796 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1480 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1160 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1104 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3104 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2492 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2416 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2060 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1796 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1532 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1480 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1452 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1428 Leser