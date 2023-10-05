Biotest AG: EBIT Guidance Skyrockets
Biotest AG, a leading biotech company, has raised its EBIT guidance for 2023 to €130-170 million, a significant increase from its previous €100 million forecast. This upward revision is largely due to its strategic agreements with Grifols, S.A., which encompass a technology transfer and licensing deal.
- Biotest AG has increased its EBIT guidance for fiscal 2023 to €130-170 million, up from a previous forecast of €100 million.
- This increase is based on agreements with Grifols, S.A., which include a technology transfer and licensing agreement.
- The final EBIT figure will depend on the revenue and earnings realisation of the final project milestones.
- The Executive Board is aiming for a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenue for the 2023 financial year compared to 2022, excluding revenue from the technology transfer and licensing agreement.
- This increase in sales is possible due to the commissioning of the Yimmugo production facility within Biotest Next Level.
- The Management Board does not rule out the possibility of negative sales influences due to potential declines in demand and country-specific savings in the healthcare sector.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |