    #CMABerlin23 Safe professional communication requires several independent infrastructures

    Berlin (ots) - The Critical Messaging Association (CMA) invited experts from all
    over the world to the international congress #CMABerlin23 (September 26 to 29,
    2023) in Berlin. CMA members, security communications executives, and guests
    from science and industry from Europe and North America discussed communication
    solutionsthat function reliably even in critical deployment scenarios under
    extreme conditions.

    "In a rapidly changing world, where extreme weather events are increasing, the
    risk of blackouts is rising, cyberattacks are threatening - and happening - and
    there is a highly tense security situation worldwide, reliable communication
    solutions for professional users matter more than ever," said Dr. Dietmar
    Gollnick, Chairman CMA, who opened #CMABerlin23. "Because in the event of an
    incident, crisis or disaster, they make it possible to save lives, avert damage,
    and restore public order and basic services to the population."

    The prerequisite for maximum transmission reliability of messages to
    professional users such as emergency forces, decision-makers and responsible
    parties in any situation, is the redundant use of different, independent
    transmission paths and infrastructures. There was consensus on this among the
    experts.

    CMA's solutions in specialty mobile communications and paging are also combined
    with common "cellular" services such as LTE and 5G. CMA members provide
    solutions for healthcare as well as for fire departments, major logistics and
    energy companies in the U.S., Germany, France and many other countries.Nearly
    one billion people could be reached by the services and products of the
    conference participants.

    Read full text here: https://bit.ly/CMA_PRBer23

    Contact:

    Dr. Dietmar Gollnick - Chairman CMA
    Phone: +49 (0)30 41 71 0
    Email: mailto:tell.us@critmsg.org
    Press Contact:
    Email: mailto:b.goettsche@hoschke.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172082/5619153
    OTS: Critical Messaging Association (CMA)



