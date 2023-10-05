#CMABerlin23 Safe professional communication requires several independent infrastructures

Berlin (ots) - The Critical Messaging Association (CMA) invited experts from all

over the world to the international congress #CMABerlin23 (September 26 to 29,

2023) in Berlin. CMA members, security communications executives, and guests

from science and industry from Europe and North America discussed communication

solutionsthat function reliably even in critical deployment scenarios under

extreme conditions.



"In a rapidly changing world, where extreme weather events are increasing, the

risk of blackouts is rising, cyberattacks are threatening - and happening - and

there is a highly tense security situation worldwide, reliable communication

solutions for professional users matter more than ever," said Dr. Dietmar

Gollnick, Chairman CMA, who opened #CMABerlin23. "Because in the event of an

incident, crisis or disaster, they make it possible to save lives, avert damage,

and restore public order and basic services to the population."



