#CMABerlin23 Safe professional communication requires several independent infrastructures
Berlin (ots) - The Critical Messaging Association (CMA) invited experts from all
over the world to the international congress #CMABerlin23 (September 26 to 29,
2023) in Berlin. CMA members, security communications executives, and guests
from science and industry from Europe and North America discussed communication
solutionsthat function reliably even in critical deployment scenarios under
extreme conditions.
"In a rapidly changing world, where extreme weather events are increasing, the
risk of blackouts is rising, cyberattacks are threatening - and happening - and
there is a highly tense security situation worldwide, reliable communication
solutions for professional users matter more than ever," said Dr. Dietmar
Gollnick, Chairman CMA, who opened #CMABerlin23. "Because in the event of an
incident, crisis or disaster, they make it possible to save lives, avert damage,
and restore public order and basic services to the population."
The prerequisite for maximum transmission reliability of messages to
professional users such as emergency forces, decision-makers and responsible
parties in any situation, is the redundant use of different, independent
transmission paths and infrastructures. There was consensus on this among the
experts.
CMA's solutions in specialty mobile communications and paging are also combined
with common "cellular" services such as LTE and 5G. CMA members provide
solutions for healthcare as well as for fire departments, major logistics and
energy companies in the U.S., Germany, France and many other countries.Nearly
one billion people could be reached by the services and products of the
conference participants.
Read full text here: https://bit.ly/CMA_PRBer23
Contact:
Dr. Dietmar Gollnick - Chairman CMA
Phone: +49 (0)30 41 71 0
Email: mailto:tell.us@critmsg.org
Press Contact:
Email: mailto:b.goettsche@hoschke.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172082/5619153
OTS: Critical Messaging Association (CMA)
