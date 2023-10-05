    checkAd

    October 25, 2023: New Date for Gerry Weber International's Restructuring Plan Decision

    In a recent development, the Essen Local Court has postponed its verdict on the restructuring plan of Gerry Weber International AG, with the new date now slated for 25th October 2023.

    • The Essen Local Court has rescheduled the date for the decision on the confirmation of Gerry Weber International AG's restructuring plan.
    • The new date for the decision is set for Wednesday, 25 October 2023.
    • The announcement will take place at 1:00 p.m., in room 156 in the main building of the Essen Local Court.
    • The company, Gerry Weber International AG, is located at Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany.
    • The company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
    • The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG.

    The next important date, Analysts and Investors Teleconference, at Gerry Weber International is on 14.11.2023.




