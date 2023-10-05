October 25, 2023: New Date for Gerry Weber International's Restructuring Plan Decision
In a recent development, the Essen Local Court has postponed its verdict on the restructuring plan of Gerry Weber International AG, with the new date now slated for 25th October 2023.
Foto: PR-PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
- The Essen Local Court has rescheduled the date for the decision on the confirmation of Gerry Weber International AG's restructuring plan.
- The new date for the decision is set for Wednesday, 25 October 2023.
- The announcement will take place at 1:00 p.m., in room 156 in the main building of the Essen Local Court.
- The company, Gerry Weber International AG, is located at Neulehenstr. 8, 33790 Halle, Germany.
- The company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG.
The next important date, Analysts and Investors Teleconference, at Gerry Weber International is on 14.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |