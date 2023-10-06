    checkAd

    Progress-Werk Oberkirch (PWO) Continues Success Streak, Elevates Future Projections

    PWO Group has revised its fiscal 2023 guidance upwards, buoyed by successful business growth. The company now expects a significant increase in EBIT and positive free cash flow, surpassing previous forecasts.

    • PWO Group raises its guidance for fiscal year 2023 due to successful business development
    • The Group expects EBIT before currency effects in fiscal 2023 to be EUR 26 million - EUR 29 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 23 million - EUR 26 million
    • The company anticipates positive free cash flow in the mid-single-digit million euro range, a significant improvement from the previously expected negative free cash flow
    • By the end of September 2023, PWO achieved a lifetime volume of new business of just under EUR 800 million, significantly higher than expected
    • The company raises its new business outlook to up to EUR 900 million, up from the previous forecast of around EUR 700 to 800 million
    • PWO's forecast assumes no major disruptions in supply chains in the fourth quarter of 2023, sufficient energy availability, and no significant deviations from anticipated price developments.

    The price of Progress-Werk Oberkirch at the time of the news was 29,40EUR and was up +6,14 % compared with the previous day.

    Progress-Werk Oberkirch




