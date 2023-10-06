Progress-Werk Oberkirch (PWO) Continues Success Streak, Elevates Future Projections

PWO Group raises its guidance for fiscal year 2023 due to successful business development

The Group expects EBIT before currency effects in fiscal 2023 to be EUR 26 million - EUR 29 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 23 million - EUR 26 million

The company anticipates positive free cash flow in the mid-single-digit million euro range, a significant improvement from the previously expected negative free cash flow

By the end of September 2023, PWO achieved a lifetime volume of new business of just under EUR 800 million, significantly higher than expected

The company raises its new business outlook to up to EUR 900 million, up from the previous forecast of around EUR 700 to 800 million

PWO's forecast assumes no major disruptions in supply chains in the fourth quarter of 2023, sufficient energy availability, and no significant deviations from anticipated price developments.

