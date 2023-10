Ninox introduces flexible CRM for SMBs based on low-code (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Leading Berlin-based software provider Ninox is setting a

Ninox CRM is designed to simplify all business-critical workflows in thecustomer relationship and to collect information in a structured and consistentmanner: managing customer data, handling customer requests and orders, quotingand invoicing, and receiving payment. Ninox CRM integrates seamlessly with othersystems, such as the accounting software DATEV Unternehmen Online. This ensuresthat data is always up-to-date and summarized in configurable dashboards.Unlike existing CRM offerings, Ninox CRM is entirely based on low-codetechnology. Configuration and source code of the business logic are freelyaccessible and can be easily customized and extended. More than 150 Ninoxpartners are ready to help customers integrate Ninox CRM into existing ITenvironments.Daniel Kronberger, CFO of Ninox, comments: "With Ninox CRM we address commonproblems in SMBs: incomplete or outdated data due to interrupted digital processchains and isolated applications. With Ninox CRM, companies can digitize coreprocesses efficiently and across departments"."Instead of just talking about digitization, we deliver solutions that SMBsreally need - focused on what is necessary, flexible and powerful. Our uniquelow-code approach enables us to do what off-the-shelf products cannot: tailor tothe specific needs of each individual business". Adds Frank Böhmer, founder andCEO of Ninox.Future prospects: Modular solutions for SMB processesNinox CRM is an integral part of the company's product strategy. Frank Böhmerexplains: "Ninox already plays a central role in many SMBsthat use our productto map business-critical processes. Now we are developing Ninox into a modularplatform for ERP solutions".In doing so, Ninox remains true to its core principle of low-code development,emphasizing that customers and partners can customize Ninox with minimal effort.Further specialized solutions, including an HR module, are already in the works.The company is also working on expanding its partner network and furtherinternationalization.Further information on the product (german): https://ninox.com/de/ninox-crmÜber Ninox:Ninox Software GmbH was founded in 2013 by Frank Böhmer in Berlin and is one ofthe fastest growing SaaS providers in Germany. The core product Ninox is alow-code platform for the automation of business processes. With over 500,000downloads from the app stores and 250,000 registrations in the cloud version,Ninox is one of the most successful software products of its kind. Ninoxcustomers include Siemens , Thyssen Krupp, SVA, Kampa, Knauer and AboutYou.For further information, please visit: http://ninox.com/de