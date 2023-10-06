    checkAd

    Ninox introduces flexible CRM for SMBs based on low-code (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - Leading Berlin-based software provider Ninox is setting a
    milestone in the world of business applications with the market launch of Ninox
    CRM. Thanks to low-code, the flexible and individually customizable complete
    solution allows the continuous digitization of processes on a single platform.

    With the aim of supporting mid-sized companies on their way to digitalization,
    Ninox will offer an advanced all-in-one solution from October 2023 that covers
    the entire customer management cycle - from the first interaction to the receipt
    of payment.

    Ninox CRM is designed to simplify all business-critical workflows in the
    customer relationship and to collect information in a structured and consistent
    manner: managing customer data, handling customer requests and orders, quoting
    and invoicing, and receiving payment. Ninox CRM integrates seamlessly with other
    systems, such as the accounting software DATEV Unternehmen Online. This ensures
    that data is always up-to-date and summarized in configurable dashboards.

    Unlike existing CRM offerings, Ninox CRM is entirely based on low-code
    technology. Configuration and source code of the business logic are freely
    accessible and can be easily customized and extended. More than 150 Ninox
    partners are ready to help customers integrate Ninox CRM into existing IT
    environments.

    Daniel Kronberger, CFO of Ninox, comments: "With Ninox CRM we address common
    problems in SMBs: incomplete or outdated data due to interrupted digital process
    chains and isolated applications. With Ninox CRM, companies can digitize core
    processes efficiently and across departments".

    "Instead of just talking about digitization, we deliver solutions that SMBs
    really need - focused on what is necessary, flexible and powerful. Our unique
    low-code approach enables us to do what off-the-shelf products cannot: tailor to
    the specific needs of each individual business". Adds Frank Böhmer, founder and
    CEO of Ninox.

    Future prospects: Modular solutions for SMB processes

    Ninox CRM is an integral part of the company's product strategy. Frank Böhmer
    explains: "Ninox already plays a central role in many SMBsthat use our product
    to map business-critical processes. Now we are developing Ninox into a modular
    platform for ERP solutions".

    In doing so, Ninox remains true to its core principle of low-code development,
    emphasizing that customers and partners can customize Ninox with minimal effort.
    Further specialized solutions, including an HR module, are already in the works.
    The company is also working on expanding its partner network and further
    internationalization.

    Further information on the product (german): https://ninox.com/de/ninox-crm

    Über Ninox:

    Ninox Software GmbH was founded in 2013 by Frank Böhmer in Berlin and is one of
    the fastest growing SaaS providers in Germany. The core product Ninox is a
    low-code platform for the automation of business processes. With over 500,000
    downloads from the app stores and 250,000 registrations in the cloud version,
    Ninox is one of the most successful software products of its kind. Ninox
    customers include Siemens, Thyssen Krupp, SVA, Kampa, Knauer and AboutYou.

    For further information, please visit: http://ninox.com/de

    Press contact:

    Ninox Software GmbH
    Daniel Kronberger, CFO
    E-mail: mailto:press@ninox.com
    Monbijou Platz 5
    10178 Berlin

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162804/5619330
    OTS: Ninox Software GmbH



