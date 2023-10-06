Ninox introduces flexible CRM for SMBs based on low-code (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Leading Berlin-based software provider Ninox is setting a

milestone in the world of business applications with the market launch of Ninox

CRM. Thanks to low-code, the flexible and individually customizable complete

solution allows the continuous digitization of processes on a single platform.



With the aim of supporting mid-sized companies on their way to digitalization,

Ninox will offer an advanced all-in-one solution from October 2023 that covers

the entire customer management cycle - from the first interaction to the receipt

of payment.



