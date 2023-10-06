    checkAd

    myWorld on a global expansion course (FOTO)

    Graz, Austria (ots) - The myWorld group of companies, which moved its
    headquarters from the United Kingdom to Austria this summer, is continuing to
    take off and is focusing on international growth in attractive markets. The
    operator of the multinational myWorld Benefit Program is focusing its expansion
    goals primarily on the Asian and African regions.

    Already in July, myWorld Asia opened a new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur,
    Malaysia, in order to expand its presence in the Asian market from there. As a
    flourishing, rapidly developing business location, Malaysia is the ideal
    starting point for expanding the successful shopper and retailer network in
    Asia. Millions of dollars in investments are planned for this purpose in the
    coming years.

    Vibrant economies in Indonesia and Vietnam

    Initially, myWorld's strategic focus is primarily on the populous countries of
    Indonesia and Vietnam. Both markets encompass a total of 370 million people and
    have recorded stable economic development in recent years. "Digital payment
    methods, online shopping and e-commerce transactions are experiencing an
    enormous upswing in these countries. These are optimal conditions for attracting
    the consumer-minded community and the thriving retail market of these countries
    to our unprecedented Benefit Program and our innovative shopping technologies,"
    emphasises myWorld Co-Owner Sharif Omar.

    In the fast lane in the African growth market

    myWorld estimates the potential on the African continent to be similarly high.
    The middle class is growing steadily in many African countries and with it the
    purchasing power of the predominantly young population. "In September, we
    successfully launched in Cape Verde. Kenya and Angola are equally attractive
    markets for us and are already in the pipeline. We want to help consumers save
    money on their daily purchases - in a way that is as simple and innovative as
    possible. Especially in times of inflation and energy crisis, we feel this need
    like never before - not only in Asia and Africa, but worldwide," explains
    Radovan Vitosevic, CEO of myWorld International AG. myWorld expects an increase
    of 85,000 new partners and 8.5 million new customers in the first expansion
    phase in Asia and Africa.

    About myWorld International AG

    myWorld International AG is the Austrian-based operator of the worldwide myWorld
    Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers as
    well as retailers and service providers. Shoppers can enjoy Cashback and
    Shopping Points every time they shop with myWorld partners - regardless of
    whether they shop online or in-store. Partners, in turn, benefit from an
    efficient customer loyalty programme that helps them increase their brand
    awareness and sales. More than 15 million customers and 400,000 points of
    acceptance in 56 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at
    http://www.myworld.com .

    Contact:

    Klaus Piber
    Communications Manager
    mediaWorld agency GmbH
    Tel.: +43 (0)664 80 886 645
    E-mail: mailto:klaus.piber@mediaworld.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169587/5619361
    OTS: myWorld International



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  49   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    myWorld on a global expansion course (FOTO) The myWorld group of companies, which moved its headquarters from the United Kingdom to Austria this summer, is continuing to take off and is focusing on international growth in attractive markets. The operator of the multinational myWorld Benefit …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    YPAI-Studie 2023 zeigt, was Young Professionals heute von Unternehmen erwarten
    308 Leser
    Zwischenhoch bei Pkw-Neuzulassungen vorbei / BEV-Neuzulassungen im Keller
    252 Leser
    Modernste Satellitentechnik für die Evaluierung des Waldschutzes im Amazonasgebiet
    248 Leser
    Gustavo Gusto erweitert Vertriebs-Expansion und setzt weiteren wichtigen Meilenstein: Premium-Tiefkühlpizzen jetzt auch im Großhandel erhältlich (FOTO)
    240 Leser
    Erweitertes Direktorium der Deutschen Rentenversicherung Bund neu festgestellt
    236 Leser
    ESALON VERSTÄRKT GLOBALE ONLINEPRÄSENZ MIT HAARFARBE UND HAARPFLEGE AUF AMAZON IN ...
    220 Leser
    ING Deutschland legt bei Energiekostenzuschuss nach
    212 Leser
    Weltpremiere des neuen Skoda Kodiaq: aktuelle Bilder auf dem Skoda Storyboard (FOTO)
    204 Leser
    Matthias Haller ist neuer Chefredakteur beim Personalmagazin
    200 Leser
    Bonial stellt Unternehmenspurpose vor und übernimmt Verantwortung für einen ...
    196 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    524 Leser
    Skoda Auto zeigt Video-Teaser der zweiten Kodiaq-Generation und nennt Details zur Weltpremiere ...
    412 Leser
    Nordkoreanische Hackergruppe attackiert spanisches Luft- und Raumfahrtunternehmen
    376 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    328 Leser
    Neuer Fonds: yabeo wächst mit "Emerging Tech Fund" für die Themen Künstliche ...
    328 Leser
    YPAI-Studie 2023 zeigt, was Young Professionals heute von Unternehmen erwarten
    308 Leser
    metagonia-Premiere in Kitzbühel
    304 Leser
    Stark im Bereich Cyber Security: Allgeier CyRis und Allgeier secion bündeln ihre Kräfte (FOTO)
    292 Leser
    Ein Umsatz von 25 Millionen Euro mit nur einer Webseite
    276 Leser
    "The Future of Fact Checking": Von KI-Spürhunden und Haltegriffen
    264 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    4944 Leser
    Alexander Leißl wird neuer Prüfungsvorstand beim Genossenschaftsverband Bayern / ...
    732 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    684 Leser
    Ahrenkiel and Rohden join forces to form blue² ship management in Hamburg
    644 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    644 Leser
    Verbesserungen in der KfW-Förderung "Wohneigentum für Familien" (WEF) ab dem ...
    572 Leser
    #echtnettohier / Fast 110 junge Menschen starten ihre Ausbildung bei Netto (FOTO)
    564 Leser
    Hybride Karrieremesse: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe laden zur dritten future_con. für Berufseinsteiger ein ...
    544 Leser
    ESR präsentiert die größte und schnellste MagSafe-Kollektion
    528 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    524 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8035 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6728 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5359 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5116 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    4944 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4797 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    4548 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4434 Leser