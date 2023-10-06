myWorld on a global expansion course (FOTO)
Graz, Austria (ots) - The myWorld group of companies, which moved its
headquarters from the United Kingdom to Austria this summer, is continuing to
take off and is focusing on international growth in attractive markets. The
operator of the multinational myWorld Benefit Program is focusing its expansion
goals primarily on the Asian and African regions.
Already in July, myWorld Asia opened a new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia, in order to expand its presence in the Asian market from there. As a
flourishing, rapidly developing business location, Malaysia is the ideal
starting point for expanding the successful shopper and retailer network in
Asia. Millions of dollars in investments are planned for this purpose in the
coming years.
Vibrant economies in Indonesia and Vietnam
Initially, myWorld's strategic focus is primarily on the populous countries of
Indonesia and Vietnam. Both markets encompass a total of 370 million people and
have recorded stable economic development in recent years. "Digital payment
methods, online shopping and e-commerce transactions are experiencing an
enormous upswing in these countries. These are optimal conditions for attracting
the consumer-minded community and the thriving retail market of these countries
to our unprecedented Benefit Program and our innovative shopping technologies,"
emphasises myWorld Co-Owner Sharif Omar.
In the fast lane in the African growth market
myWorld estimates the potential on the African continent to be similarly high.
The middle class is growing steadily in many African countries and with it the
purchasing power of the predominantly young population. "In September, we
successfully launched in Cape Verde. Kenya and Angola are equally attractive
markets for us and are already in the pipeline. We want to help consumers save
money on their daily purchases - in a way that is as simple and innovative as
possible. Especially in times of inflation and energy crisis, we feel this need
like never before - not only in Asia and Africa, but worldwide," explains
Radovan Vitosevic, CEO of myWorld International AG. myWorld expects an increase
of 85,000 new partners and 8.5 million new customers in the first expansion
phase in Asia and Africa.
About myWorld International AG
myWorld International AG is the Austrian-based operator of the worldwide myWorld
Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers as
well as retailers and service providers. Shoppers can enjoy Cashback and
Shopping Points every time they shop with myWorld partners - regardless of
whether they shop online or in-store. Partners, in turn, benefit from an
efficient customer loyalty programme that helps them increase their brand
awareness and sales. More than 15 million customers and 400,000 points of
acceptance in 56 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at
http://www.myworld.com .
Contact:
Klaus Piber
Communications Manager
mediaWorld agency GmbH
Tel.: +43 (0)664 80 886 645
E-mail: mailto:klaus.piber@mediaworld.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169587/5619361
OTS: myWorld International
