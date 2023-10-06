    checkAd

    #Greentech MECAWARE secures EUR40m to become the leader in battery recycling and the production of strategic metals in France and Europe

    Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - In order to speed up its industrial and
    commercial development, MECAWARE has secured EUR40 million from a pool of
    investors, the French government, under the auspices of the France 2030 plan,
    and its banking partners.

    This funding will enable the industrialisation of the pilot scheme for the
    recycling of battery production scrap ( Gigafactories Scrap - ScrapCO2MET
    project), which will be operational in 2025. This tool will produce 50 tonnes of
    recycled metal per year, in particular, lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.
    To prepare for this development, MECAWARE is finalising the installation of its
    new Technical Centre on the outskirts of Lyon (Vénissieux). This 1,600m2 site
    includes offices, an R&D laboratory and a factory building.

    MECAWARE, the only metal extraction process of its kind in the world

    MECAWARE is currently focusing on the recycling of end-of-life batteries and
    production scrap from battery-making factories. Its technology is based on
    ground-breaking innovation in dynamic combinatorial chemistry. It uses the
    synergy caused from the capture of CO2 and the recycling of critical metals.
    Subject to four patents, it was recognised in 2020 by the American Chemical
    Society and the Nature Chemistry journal.

    Its application enables the extraction of metals in a closed loop, free from
    inputs that impact the environment, without producing any effluent and with no
    special energy requirements. Consequently, its economic and ecological value is
    particularly appealing: the MECAWARE eco²-efficiency adapts to feedstocks and to
    evolutions in battery technology.

    Arnaud Villers d'Arbouet, Co-Founder and CEO of MECAWARE explains: "MECAWARE is
    thus deploying a ground-breaking and scalable industrial solution as part of a
    circular economy approach. It makes it possible to secure supplies of raw
    materials, enabling the strategic independence of our territories to bolster the
    energy transition, all in compliance with EU Regulations. Our technological
    solution addresses the current problems caused by traditional processes."

    EUR40m to meet MECAWARE's industrial development challenges

    This fundraising operation carried out with a pool of investors was organised by
    Crédit Mutuel Innovation and the SPI2 fund managed on behalf of the State of
    France by Bpifrance as part of the France 2030 initiative. It was supported by
    some of MECAWARE's long-standing investment partners, who thus consolidated
    their positions: EIT InnoEnergy , UI Investissement , Kreaxi , BNP Paribas
    Développement , Crédit Agricole Création . It follows on from the obtainment, at
