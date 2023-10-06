#Greentech MECAWARE secures EUR40m to become the leader in battery recycling and the production of strategic metals in France and Europe

Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - In order to speed up its industrial and

commercial development, MECAWARE has secured EUR40 million from a pool of

investors, the French government, under the auspices of the France 2030 plan,

and its banking partners.



This funding will enable the industrialisation of the pilot scheme for the

recycling of battery production scrap ( Gigafactories Scrap - ScrapCO2MET

project), which will be operational in 2025. This tool will produce 50 tonnes of

recycled metal per year, in particular, lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

To prepare for this development, MECAWARE is finalising the installation of its

new Technical Centre on the outskirts of Lyon (Vénissieux). This 1,600m2 site

includes offices, an R&D laboratory and a factory building.



