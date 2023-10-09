The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 08.11.2023.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.695,57(+1,02).

In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the motion technology sector, Schaeffler AG has announced a voluntary public tender offer for Vitesco Technologies Group AG shareholders.

First Step to Vitesco Tech Group AG Business Combination: Cash Offer to All Shareholders

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer