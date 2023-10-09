First Step to Vitesco Tech Group AG Business Combination: Cash Offer to All Shareholders
In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the motion technology sector, Schaeffler AG has announced a voluntary public tender offer for Vitesco Technologies Group AG shareholders.
- Schaeffler AG has decided to launch a voluntary public tender offer in the form of a cash offer to all shareholders of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
- The offer will be subject to customary closing conditions and will not be subject to a minimum acceptance rate.
- The offer is the first step towards a business combination of Schaeffler and Vitesco.
- The business combination will create a leading "Motion Technology Company" with four focused divisions and revenues of approximately EUR 25 billion.
- The transaction offers significant synergy potential with an expected EBIT effect of up to EUR 600 million per year.
- Schaeffler has arranged a comprehensive financing package, including an acquisition bridge facility to finance the offer.
