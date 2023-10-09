    checkAd

    First Step to Vitesco Tech Group AG Business Combination: Cash Offer to All Shareholders

    In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the motion technology sector, Schaeffler AG has announced a voluntary public tender offer for Vitesco Technologies Group AG shareholders.

    Foto: Schaeffler
    • Schaeffler AG has decided to launch a voluntary public tender offer in the form of a cash offer to all shareholders of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
    • The offer will be subject to customary closing conditions and will not be subject to a minimum acceptance rate.
    • The offer is the first step towards a business combination of Schaeffler and Vitesco.
    • The business combination will create a leading "Motion Technology Company" with four focused divisions and revenues of approximately EUR 25 billion.
    • The transaction offers significant synergy potential with an expected EBIT effect of up to EUR 600 million per year.
    • Schaeffler has arranged a comprehensive financing package, including an acquisition bridge facility to finance the offer.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 08.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.695,57PKT (+1,02 %).




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    wO Newsflash
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
