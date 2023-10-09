OCI Global Announces VP Investor Relations & Communications

London and Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) today

announced the appointment of Sarah Rajani as Vice President, Global Investor

Relations and Communications , reporting to Group Chief Financial Officer Hassan

Badrawi. Ms. Rajani succeeds Hans Zayed who will assume a new role in the

Company following a brief period of transition, and after a ten year tenure in

Investor Relations.



Ms. Rajani brings over 25 years of professional experience in strategic and

investor communications, focused on stakeholder engagement, driving change, and

delivering effective campaigns and strategies within the corporate and financial

services sectors. Ms. Rajani was previously Director of Communications at

Elliott Advisors, the global investment manager, where she led and advised on

all aspects of the firm's communications and public relations activities across

Europe and Asia, overseeing many of the firm's high-profile activist campaigns.



