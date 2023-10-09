OCI Global Announces VP Investor Relations & Communications
London and Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) today
announced the appointment of Sarah Rajani as Vice President, Global Investor
Relations and Communications , reporting to Group Chief Financial Officer Hassan
Badrawi. Ms. Rajani succeeds Hans Zayed who will assume a new role in the
Company following a brief period of transition, and after a ten year tenure in
Investor Relations.
Ms. Rajani brings over 25 years of professional experience in strategic and
investor communications, focused on stakeholder engagement, driving change, and
delivering effective campaigns and strategies within the corporate and financial
services sectors. Ms. Rajani was previously Director of Communications at
Elliott Advisors, the global investment manager, where she led and advised on
all aspects of the firm's communications and public relations activities across
Europe and Asia, overseeing many of the firm's high-profile activist campaigns.
announced the appointment of Sarah Rajani as Vice President, Global Investor
Relations and Communications , reporting to Group Chief Financial Officer Hassan
Badrawi. Ms. Rajani succeeds Hans Zayed who will assume a new role in the
Company following a brief period of transition, and after a ten year tenure in
Investor Relations.
Ms. Rajani brings over 25 years of professional experience in strategic and
investor communications, focused on stakeholder engagement, driving change, and
delivering effective campaigns and strategies within the corporate and financial
services sectors. Ms. Rajani was previously Director of Communications at
Elliott Advisors, the global investment manager, where she led and advised on
all aspects of the firm's communications and public relations activities across
Europe and Asia, overseeing many of the firm's high-profile activist campaigns.
Hassan Badrawi commented: "We are delighted to announce that Sarah is joining
the OCI management team, in this newly expanded role. This is an exciting time
for OCI, and Sarah's background in strategic and shareholder communications will
be invaluable in driving our global investor relations and communications
strategy forward through this next phase of growth and transformation."
Biography
Before OCI, Ms. Rajani held senior communications roles at Actis, the global
investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Apax Partners, the global private
equity advisory firm. She also spent five years in-house at New Look, the
British fashion retailer and Samsonite, the global luggage manufacturer and
retailer, leading investor relations and communications activities, and
navigating transformative ownership changes. Ms. Rajani started her career at
Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein respectively, where later she was
Vice President of Pan-European General Retail and Luxury Goods equity research.
Ms. Rajani graduated from Cambridge University with an MA (Hons) in Mathematics
& Economics, is a CFA Charterholder and Trustee of the charity Restore the Music
UK.
ABOUT OCI GLOBAL
We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the
decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the
world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises
approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products
including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and
melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands
and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.
Learn more about OCI at http://www.oci-global.com/ . You can also follow OCI on
LinkedIn.
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/ociglobal/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true)
CONTACT DETAILS Sarah Rajani CFA , Vice President Global Investor Relations &
Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com (mailto:hans.zayed@oci-global.com)
Tel: +44 (0) 7934 357766
Gillian Daines , Global Head of Communications
Email: mailto:gillian.daines@oci-global.com
Tel: +44 (0) 7752 785826
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240769/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-ann
ounces-vp-investor-relations--communications-301949842.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170510/5620811
OTS: OCI Global
the OCI management team, in this newly expanded role. This is an exciting time
for OCI, and Sarah's background in strategic and shareholder communications will
be invaluable in driving our global investor relations and communications
strategy forward through this next phase of growth and transformation."
Biography
Before OCI, Ms. Rajani held senior communications roles at Actis, the global
investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Apax Partners, the global private
equity advisory firm. She also spent five years in-house at New Look, the
British fashion retailer and Samsonite, the global luggage manufacturer and
retailer, leading investor relations and communications activities, and
navigating transformative ownership changes. Ms. Rajani started her career at
Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein respectively, where later she was
Vice President of Pan-European General Retail and Luxury Goods equity research.
Ms. Rajani graduated from Cambridge University with an MA (Hons) in Mathematics
& Economics, is a CFA Charterholder and Trustee of the charity Restore the Music
UK.
ABOUT OCI GLOBAL
We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the
decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the
world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises
approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products
including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and
melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands
and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.
Learn more about OCI at http://www.oci-global.com/ . You can also follow OCI on
LinkedIn.
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/ociglobal/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true)
CONTACT DETAILS Sarah Rajani CFA , Vice President Global Investor Relations &
Communications
Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com (mailto:hans.zayed@oci-global.com)
Tel: +44 (0) 7934 357766
Gillian Daines , Global Head of Communications
Email: mailto:gillian.daines@oci-global.com
Tel: +44 (0) 7752 785826
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240769/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-ann
ounces-vp-investor-relations--communications-301949842.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170510/5620811
OTS: OCI Global
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 61 | 0 |