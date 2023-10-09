    checkAd

    OCI Global Announces VP Investor Relations & Communications

    London and Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) today
    announced the appointment of Sarah Rajani as Vice President, Global Investor
    Relations and Communications , reporting to Group Chief Financial Officer Hassan
    Badrawi. Ms. Rajani succeeds Hans Zayed who will assume a new role in the
    Company following a brief period of transition, and after a ten year tenure in
    Investor Relations.

    Ms. Rajani brings over 25 years of professional experience in strategic and
    investor communications, focused on stakeholder engagement, driving change, and
    delivering effective campaigns and strategies within the corporate and financial
    services sectors. Ms. Rajani was previously Director of Communications at
    Elliott Advisors, the global investment manager, where she led and advised on
    all aspects of the firm's communications and public relations activities across
    Europe and Asia, overseeing many of the firm's high-profile activist campaigns.

    Hassan Badrawi commented: "We are delighted to announce that Sarah is joining
    the OCI management team, in this newly expanded role. This is an exciting time
    for OCI, and Sarah's background in strategic and shareholder communications will
    be invaluable in driving our global investor relations and communications
    strategy forward through this next phase of growth and transformation."

    Biography

    Before OCI, Ms. Rajani held senior communications roles at Actis, the global
    investor in sustainable infrastructure, and Apax Partners, the global private
    equity advisory firm. She also spent five years in-house at New Look, the
    British fashion retailer and Samsonite, the global luggage manufacturer and
    retailer, leading investor relations and communications activities, and
    navigating transformative ownership changes. Ms. Rajani started her career at
    Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein respectively, where later she was
    Vice President of Pan-European General Retail and Luxury Goods equity research.
    Ms. Rajani graduated from Cambridge University with an MA (Hons) in Mathematics
    & Economics, is a CFA Charterholder and Trustee of the charity Restore the Music
    UK.

    ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

    We are a global leader in nitrogen, methanol and hydrogen, driving forward the
    decarbonization of the energy-intensive industries that shape, feed and fuel the
    world. OCI's production capacity spans four continents and comprises
    approximately 16.8 million metric tons per year of hydrogen-based products
    including nitrogen fertilizers, methanol, biofuels, diesel exhaust fluid and
    melamine. OCI has more than 4,000 employees, is headquartered in the Netherlands
    and listed on Euronext in Amsterdam.

    Learn more about OCI at http://www.oci-global.com/ . You can also follow OCI on
    LinkedIn.
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ociglobal/mycompany/?viewAsMember=true)

    CONTACT DETAILS Sarah Rajani CFA , Vice President Global Investor Relations &
    Communications

    Email: sarah.rajani@oci-global.com (mailto:hans.zayed@oci-global.com)

    Tel: +44 (0) 7934 357766

    Gillian Daines , Global Head of Communications

    Email: mailto:gillian.daines@oci-global.com

    Tel: +44 (0) 7752 785826

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240769/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-ann
    ounces-vp-investor-relations--communications-301949842.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170510/5620811
    OTS: OCI Global



