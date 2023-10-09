Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial

Tübingen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer

clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel drug

therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of hearing

loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its

groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant

ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced hearing loss.



Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often

delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible hearing loss, i.e. ototoxicity,

which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of

cisplatin-induced ototoxicity a significant unmet medical need for patients with

a large potential market for a new therapeutic regimen. In a recently concluded

Phase 1b clinical trial, ACOU085 demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability

as well as long local residence time of the proprietary, sustained-release

formulation, which is essential for providing extended otoprotection in acute

hearing loss conditions such as cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.



