    Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial

    Tübingen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer
    clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel drug
    therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of hearing
    loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its
    groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant
    ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced hearing loss.

    Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often
    delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible hearing loss, i.e. ototoxicity,
    which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of
    cisplatin-induced ototoxicity a significant unmet medical need for patients with
    a large potential market for a new therapeutic regimen. In a recently concluded
    Phase 1b clinical trial, ACOU085 demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability
    as well as long local residence time of the proprietary, sustained-release
    formulation, which is essential for providing extended otoprotection in acute
    hearing loss conditions such as cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.

    The Phase 2a multicentric, randomized, placebo-controlled, split-body trial will
    evaluate the efficacy of ACOU085 for preventing cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in
    young male patients diagnosed with testicular cancer. The clinical study will
    assess several efficacy outcomes for ACOU085, including changes in
    high-frequency, pure-tone audiometry, speech comprehension in quiet and noisy
    environments, and otoacoustic emissions. The enrolment of the first patients is
    expected in late 2023.

    Tim Boelke, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Acousia, said: "Cisplatin is a
    lifeline for cancer patients, yet the heartache of hearing loss it brings is
    devastating. We are thrilled by the swift regulatory approval of our ACOU085
    trial, which validates our development approach and offers the promise of
    hearing protection as patients battle cancer. "

    About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

    Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company
    based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification of
    small molecules for the effective prevention and treatment of different hearing
    loss etiologies. Acousia is focused on the development of proprietary drug
    candidates, which are designed to affect the sensory outer hair cells (OHC) in
    the cochlea of the inner ear. For example, the unique dual mode of action of its
    small-molecule Kv7.4 agonists, the acute functional OHC enhancement, and the
    sustained OHC protection aim to both enhance and preserve a patient's natural
    hearing. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for both local and systemic
    administration.

    Contact: Tim Boelke, M.D.

    mailto:boelke@acousia.com

    https://www.acousia.com/

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hearing-loss-c
    ompany-acousia-therapeutics-green-lighted-for-game-changing-phase-2-trial-301949
    536.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5621083
    OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH



