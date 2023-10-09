Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial
Tübingen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer
clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of novel drug
therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of hearing
loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its
groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant
ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced hearing loss.
Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often
delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible hearing loss, i.e. ototoxicity,
which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of
cisplatin-induced ototoxicity a significant unmet medical need for patients with
a large potential market for a new therapeutic regimen. In a recently concluded
Phase 1b clinical trial, ACOU085 demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability
as well as long local residence time of the proprietary, sustained-release
formulation, which is essential for providing extended otoprotection in acute
hearing loss conditions such as cisplatin-induced ototoxicity.
The Phase 2a multicentric, randomized, placebo-controlled, split-body trial will
evaluate the efficacy of ACOU085 for preventing cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in
young male patients diagnosed with testicular cancer. The clinical study will
assess several efficacy outcomes for ACOU085, including changes in
high-frequency, pure-tone audiometry, speech comprehension in quiet and noisy
environments, and otoacoustic emissions. The enrolment of the first patients is
expected in late 2023.
Tim Boelke, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Acousia, said: "Cisplatin is a
lifeline for cancer patients, yet the heartache of hearing loss it brings is
devastating. We are thrilled by the swift regulatory approval of our ACOU085
trial, which validates our development approach and offers the promise of
hearing protection as patients battle cancer. "
About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately held, clinical-stage biotech company
based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification of
small molecules for the effective prevention and treatment of different hearing
loss etiologies. Acousia is focused on the development of proprietary drug
candidates, which are designed to affect the sensory outer hair cells (OHC) in
the cochlea of the inner ear. For example, the unique dual mode of action of its
small-molecule Kv7.4 agonists, the acute functional OHC enhancement, and the
sustained OHC protection aim to both enhance and preserve a patient's natural
hearing. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for both local and systemic
administration.
Contact: Tim Boelke, M.D.
mailto:boelke@acousia.com
https://www.acousia.com/
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hearing-loss-c
ompany-acousia-therapeutics-green-lighted-for-game-changing-phase-2-trial-301949
536.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161203/5621083
OTS: Acousia Therapeutics GmbH
