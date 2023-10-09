SNP Reveals Robust Q3 Results, Boosts Full-Year 2023 Forecast
In Q3 2023, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported a significant surge in order entry and revenue, with an impressive uptick in operating earnings. The firm's robust performance has led to an optimistic outlook for the full year.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately €60 million in Q3 2023.
- Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately €53.5 million in Q3 2023.
- The operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately €4.5 million in Q3 2023.
- Order entry for the first nine months of 2023 amounts to around €170 million.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 comes to approximately €150 million.
- The management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023, with order entry expected to reach €220 million to €240 million, revenue expected to be around the upper end of the range between €190 million and €200 million, and EBIT expected to reach the upper end of the range of €5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
