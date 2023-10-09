    checkAd

    SNP Reveals Robust Q3 Results, Boosts Full-Year 2023 Forecast

    In Q3 2023, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported a significant surge in order entry and revenue, with an impressive uptick in operating earnings. The firm's robust performance has led to an optimistic outlook for the full year.

    • SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE achieved an increase in order entry of around 50% to approximately €60 million in Q3 2023.
    • Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately €53.5 million in Q3 2023.
    • The operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately €4.5 million in Q3 2023.
    • Order entry for the first nine months of 2023 amounts to around €170 million.
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 comes to approximately €150 million.
    • The management raises its outlook for the full year of 2023, with order entry expected to reach €220 million to €240 million, revenue expected to be around the upper end of the range between €190 million and €200 million, and EBIT expected to reach the upper end of the range of €5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.10.2023.




