    checkAd

    IGEA Pharma Announces Update on RBCARE Business Combination: Key Insights

    IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 LTD are set to merge their operations in the UK's elderly care sector, aiming to enhance value for stakeholders and shareholders alike.

    • IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 LTD are combining their businesses in the elderly care sector in the United Kingdom.
    • RBCARE was established in 2023 to manage and roll out elderly care businesses, including Cleveland Healthcare Group LTD.
    • Based on August 2023 figures, IGEA expects RBCARE to have consolidated revenue of EUR 105 million and EBIT of EUR 9.5 million for 2023.
    • The combination aims to bring significant value improvement for both parties' businesses, stockholders, and stakeholders.
    • The closing of the combination is subject to certain conditions, including approval by the parties' general meetings and listing of newly issued shares on SIX.
    • IGEA Pharma N.V. operates in preventative health-tech products and devices, focusing on Alzheimer's prevention and diabetes type II prevention.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    IGEA Pharma Announces Update on RBCARE Business Combination: Key Insights IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 LTD are set to merge their operations in the UK's elderly care sector, aiming to enhance value for stakeholders and shareholders alike.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    760 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: Verluste bei großen Indizes, doch einige Aktien trotzen dem Trend
    368 Leser
    Schaeffler AG's Public Tender Offer to Propel Vitesco into Leading Motion Tech Firm
    344 Leser
    Erstes Barangebot für Vitesco-Aktionäre: Schritt zur Firmenfusion
    204 Leser
    Erste Phase abgeschlossen: AUTO1 Group baut europaweites Gebrauchtwagen-Netzwerk auf
    180 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen von NanoRepro AG jetzt verfügbar!
    168 Leser
    First Step to Vitesco Tech Group AG Business Combination: Cash Offer to All Shareholders
    164 Leser
    SNP steigert Prognose für 2023 nach starkem 3. Quartal - vorläufige Zahlen enthüllt
    140 Leser
    Rekordumsatz: WTS-Gruppe steigert Einnahmen auf beeindruckende 226,3 Mio. Euro
    124 Leser
    Geratherm Medical AG: Enthüllung wichtiger Kapitalmarktinformationen!
    108 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1316 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    1040 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1020 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    924 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    908 Leser
    Volkswagen strafft Investitionen: Sparbemühungen nehmen Fahrt auf (1) 
    824 Leser
    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    760 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen weiter: Konjunkturskepsis drückt auf den Markt
    700 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen weltweit im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im Plus
    676 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    648 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3120 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2468 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2124 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1884 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1316 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1172 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1144 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3120 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2500 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2468 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2124 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1884 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1500 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1460 Leser