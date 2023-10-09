IGEA Pharma Announces Update on RBCARE Business Combination: Key Insights
IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 LTD are set to merge their operations in the UK's elderly care sector, aiming to enhance value for stakeholders and shareholders alike.
- IGEA Pharma N.V. and RBCARE2023 LTD are combining their businesses in the elderly care sector in the United Kingdom.
- RBCARE was established in 2023 to manage and roll out elderly care businesses, including Cleveland Healthcare Group LTD.
- Based on August 2023 figures, IGEA expects RBCARE to have consolidated revenue of EUR 105 million and EBIT of EUR 9.5 million for 2023.
- The combination aims to bring significant value improvement for both parties' businesses, stockholders, and stakeholders.
- The closing of the combination is subject to certain conditions, including approval by the parties' general meetings and listing of newly issued shares on SIX.
- IGEA Pharma N.V. operates in preventative health-tech products and devices, focusing on Alzheimer's prevention and diabetes type II prevention.
