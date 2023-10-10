SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Continues Growth Surge After Record Q3 Results
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has announced record-breaking Q3 results for 2023, with a remarkable surge in all major financial metrics, including a 50% jump in order entry and a 29% rise in revenue.
- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported its best Q3 results ever, with significant growth in all key financial performance indicators.
- The company's order entry increased by around 50% to approximately €60 million in Q3 2023, compared to €40.1 million in Q3 2022.
- Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately €53.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to €41.6 million in Q3 2022.
- Operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately €4.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to €0.1 million in Q3 2022.
- The company raised its outlook for the full year 2023, with expected order entry to reach €220 million to €240 million, revenue to be around the upper end of the range between €190 million and €200 million, and EBIT to reach the upper end of the range of €5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher.
- SNP's software platform CrystalBridge has gained high market acceptance, leading to an over-proportional growth of the software segment.
