SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Continues Growth Surge After Record Q3 Results

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported its best Q3 results ever, with significant growth in all key financial performance indicators.

The company's order entry increased by around 50% to approximately €60 million in Q3 2023, compared to €40.1 million in Q3 2022.

Revenue grew by around 29% to approximately €53.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to €41.6 million in Q3 2022.

Operating earnings (EBIT) improved significantly to approximately €4.5 million in Q3 2023, compared to €0.1 million in Q3 2022.

The company raised its outlook for the full year 2023, with expected order entry to reach €220 million to €240 million, revenue to be around the upper end of the range between €190 million and €200 million, and EBIT to reach the upper end of the range of €5 million to €10 million or even be slightly higher.

SNP's software platform CrystalBridge has gained high market acceptance, leading to an over-proportional growth of the software segment.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 36,85 and was up +0,68 compared with the previous day.