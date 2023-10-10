    checkAd

    ABOUT YOU SE: On Track for Rapid Growth and Major Margin Boost

    "ABOUT YOU Holding SE has revealed a promising Q2 2023/2024 report, showcasing a revenue growth of 2.1% YoY and a significant leap in adjusted EBITDA. The company also saw a notable reduction in costs, leading to increased profitability."

    Foto: Clem Onojeghuo - unsplash
    • ABOUT YOU Holding SE reported a revenue growth of 2.1% YoY and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA to EUR -12.9 million, resulting in an increase of the adjusted EBITDA margin by 7 percentage points in Q2 2023/2024.
    • The company saw a decrease in costs for fulfillment (-14.7%) and marketing (-41.8%), leading to an increase in profitability.
    • The Commerce business saw an increase in profitability with adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 1.9% in DACH and -10.6% in Rest of Europe.
    • The B2B business more than doubled its profit to EUR 10.5 million due to a larger share and high growth of high-margin Tech revenue.
    • The company reported an increase in customer and order numbers with 12.6 million active customers placing 39.1 million orders.
    • The Management Board expects Group revenue growth in the lower half of the previous guidance range of +1% to +11% for the current financial year and confirms the expectation of reaching break-even at the level of adjusted EBITDA.

    The next important date, H1 2023/2024 Semi-Annual Financial Report, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 10.10.2023.




