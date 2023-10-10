The next important date, H1 2023/2024 Semi-Annual Financial Report, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 10.10.2023.

"ABOUT YOU Holding SE has revealed a promising Q2 2023/2024 report, showcasing a revenue growth of 2.1% YoY and a significant leap in adjusted EBITDA. The company also saw a notable reduction in costs, leading to increased profitability."

ABOUT YOU SE: On Track for Rapid Growth and Major Margin Boost

