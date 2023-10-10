ABOUT YOU SE: On Track for Rapid Growth and Major Margin Boost
"ABOUT YOU Holding SE has revealed a promising Q2 2023/2024 report, showcasing a revenue growth of 2.1% YoY and a significant leap in adjusted EBITDA. The company also saw a notable reduction in costs, leading to increased profitability."
Foto: Clem Onojeghuo - unsplash
- ABOUT YOU Holding SE reported a revenue growth of 2.1% YoY and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA to EUR -12.9 million, resulting in an increase of the adjusted EBITDA margin by 7 percentage points in Q2 2023/2024.
- The company saw a decrease in costs for fulfillment (-14.7%) and marketing (-41.8%), leading to an increase in profitability.
- The Commerce business saw an increase in profitability with adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 1.9% in DACH and -10.6% in Rest of Europe.
- The B2B business more than doubled its profit to EUR 10.5 million due to a larger share and high growth of high-margin Tech revenue.
- The company reported an increase in customer and order numbers with 12.6 million active customers placing 39.1 million orders.
- The Management Board expects Group revenue growth in the lower half of the previous guidance range of +1% to +11% for the current financial year and confirms the expectation of reaching break-even at the level of adjusted EBITDA.
The next important date, H1 2023/2024 Semi-Annual Financial Report, at ABOUT YOU Holding is on 10.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 21 | 0 |