    checkAd

    Grammer Stocks: Q3 2023 Earnings Fall Short of Last Year's Performance

    In Q3 2023, GRAMMER AG reported a dip in earnings performance compared to the previous year, with EBIT and operating EBIT standing at approximately EUR 12.0 million and EUR 11.5 million respectively.

    • GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in Q3 2023 was below the previous year's level, with EBIT of around EUR 12.0 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 11.5 million.
    • The operating EBIT was adjusted for expenses for restructuring measures in the AMERICAS region of around EUR 0.4 million and for positive currency effects of approximately EUR 0.9 million.
    • Group revenue in Q3 2023 was at the same level as in the same period of the previous year at around EUR 561.9 million.
    • Despite the quarterly deviation, GRAMMER's operating performance in the first nine months of 2023 is significantly better than in the same period of the previous year, with revenue of around EUR 1,734.5 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 38.4 million.
    • The Executive Board maintains the full-year forecast for 2023 published in the Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 2.2 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 70 million).
    • The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on October 30, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2023.
    The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 12,700EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.

    Grammer




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  49   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Grammer Stocks: Q3 2023 Earnings Fall Short of Last Year's Performance In Q3 2023, GRAMMER AG reported a dip in earnings performance compared to the previous year, with EBIT and operating EBIT standing at approximately EUR 12.0 million and EUR 11.5 million respectively.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: Verluste bei großen Indizes, doch einige Aktien trotzen dem Trend
    480 Leser
    ABOUT YOU Holding SE auf Erfolgskurs: Beschleunigtes Wachstum und verbesserte Marge
    260 Leser
    SNP steigert Prognose für 2023 nach starkem 3. Quartal - vorläufige Zahlen enthüllt
    164 Leser
    thyssenkrupp und Neste sichern 120-MW-Elektrolyseur für Raffinerie-Projekt
    148 Leser
    SNP Reveals Robust Q3 Results, Boosts Full-Year 2023 Forecast
    116 Leser
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: Ungebremstes Wachstum nach Rekord-Q3-Ergebnis
    116 Leser
    Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG kauft eigene Aktien: 49. Zwischenmeldung
    108 Leser
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Continues Growth Surge After Record Q3 Results
    104 Leser
    ABOUT YOU SE: On Track for Rapid Growth and Major Margin Boost
    104 Leser
    IGEA Pharma Announces Update on RBCARE Business Combination: Key Insights
    100 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1352 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1328 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    1044 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    980 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: DAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien trotzen dem Negativtrend
    908 Leser
    Volkswagen strafft Investitionen: Sparbemühungen nehmen Fahrt auf (1) 
    844 Leser
    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    816 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen weiter: Konjunkturskepsis drückt auf den Markt
    704 Leser
    Ford-Werk Saarlouis vor dem Aus: Verhandlungen mit Investor gescheitert - Warnstreiks drohen!
    700 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen weltweit im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im Plus
    696 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3124 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2500 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2128 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1884 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1588 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1352 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1328 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1172 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3124 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2504 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2500 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2128 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1884 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1588 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1504 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1468 Leser