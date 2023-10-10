Grammer Stocks: Q3 2023 Earnings Fall Short of Last Year's Performance
In Q3 2023, GRAMMER AG reported a dip in earnings performance compared to the previous year, with EBIT and operating EBIT standing at approximately EUR 12.0 million and EUR 11.5 million respectively.
- GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in Q3 2023 was below the previous year's level, with EBIT of around EUR 12.0 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 11.5 million.
- The operating EBIT was adjusted for expenses for restructuring measures in the AMERICAS region of around EUR 0.4 million and for positive currency effects of approximately EUR 0.9 million.
- Group revenue in Q3 2023 was at the same level as in the same period of the previous year at around EUR 561.9 million.
- Despite the quarterly deviation, GRAMMER's operating performance in the first nine months of 2023 is significantly better than in the same period of the previous year, with revenue of around EUR 1,734.5 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 38.4 million.
- The Executive Board maintains the full-year forecast for 2023 published in the Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 2.2 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 70 million).
- The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on October 30, 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2023.
The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 12,700EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 49 | 0 |