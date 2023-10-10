Grammer Stocks: Q3 2023 Earnings Fall Short of Last Year's Performance

GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in Q3 2023 was below the previous year's level, with EBIT of around EUR 12.0 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 11.5 million.

The operating EBIT was adjusted for expenses for restructuring measures in the AMERICAS region of around EUR 0.4 million and for positive currency effects of approximately EUR 0.9 million.

Group revenue in Q3 2023 was at the same level as in the same period of the previous year at around EUR 561.9 million.

Despite the quarterly deviation, GRAMMER's operating performance in the first nine months of 2023 is significantly better than in the same period of the previous year, with revenue of around EUR 1,734.5 million and operating EBIT of around EUR 38.4 million.

The Executive Board maintains the full-year forecast for 2023 published in the Annual Report (Group revenue: around EUR 2.2 billion; operating EBIT: around EUR 70 million).

The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on October 30, 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2023.The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 12,700and was up +2,01compared with the previous day.