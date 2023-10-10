    checkAd

    Quantum leap in battery technology / German start-up develops the world's first solid-state battery ready for series production - Outstanding properties no cobalt, 10 times longer service life and non-flammable electrolyte (FOTO)

    Bonn (ots) - The Bonn-based company High Performance Battery (HPB) has achieved
    a decisive breakthrough in battery and storage technology: a team led by Prof.
    Dr. Günther Hambitzer has developed the world's first solid-state battery with
    outstanding properties to production readiness. The applications range from
    stationary storage for home and industrial use to charging infrastructures and
    the mobility segment - such as the automotive industry. "We are not only opening
    a new chapter in battery technology," explains Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, "but
    are also making a decisive contribution to the energy transition and climate
    protection worldwide".

    The data and properties measured so far show significantly better values and
    characteristics compared to the currently dominant lithium-ion batteries.

    Longevity: While conventional lithium-ion batteries have to be replaced after
    about 1,250 charging cycles - with hourly charging and discharging - the HPB
    solid-state battery currently has at least 12,500 charging cycles, with a
    comparable load. Since these cells have not yet reached the end of their life,
    this number will continue to increase steadily.

    Safety: The new HPB solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable and thus
    considerably safer than the flammable liquid electrolytes of conventional
    lithium-ion batteries.

    Sustainability: The HPB solid-state battery shows a 50 percent better
    environmental balance compared to current lithium-ion technology. This makes it
    the "green key to the energy and mobility revolution".

    For the automotive industry, which develops its own high-performance
    rechargeable batteries, HPB provides its safe, robust and outstandingly
    conductive HPB solid-state electrolyte.

    Conductivity: Compared to the liquid electrolytes commonly used today, the HPB
    solid-state electrolyte has an enormously improved conductivity. This is
    decisive for the available power from the battery cell. The HPB solid-state
    electrolyte shows an absolutely higher conductivity at minus 40 °C than
    conventional liquid electrolytes at their optimum at plus 60 °C. These
    properties have been confirmed by independent partners and research institutes
    in the temperature range from minus 40 °C to plus 60 °C.

    In this way, the HPB solid-state electrolyte ensures that sufficient power is
    available even at extreme temperatures. This eliminates the need to preheat the
    batteries in winter.

    Overall, HPB solid-state batteries and HPB solid-state electrolyte make an
    important contribution to the energy and mobility transition and to reducing
    dependence on raw materials. While the annual demand for storage was still 180
    gigawatt-hours in 2018, it is expected to exceed 2,000 gigawatthours by 2030.

    The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery improves the economic efficiency of
    battery storage - across the board in all areas of application. Above all, the
    combination of individual applications on the same storage unit requires a long
    service life. This is a financially attractive approach that is often blocked to
    conventional lithium-ion technology. The energy transition is becoming
    affordable in the storage segment.

    The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery means less raw material use, as the
    replacement cycles can be significantly extended. The primary materials used can
    be procured worldwide without any problems. This means that current geopolitical
    dependencies can also be overcome in the future.

    HPB's licensing model is intended to allow a rapid market introduction of the
    new technology in many fields of application and regions of the world. HPB is in
    contact with a number of potential licensees. The interest is great: "We are
    already holding intensive talks - not only in Germany and Europe. In India, too,
    people are very open to implementing our technology," Heinz concludes: "In
    Switzerland, a gigafactory is already being planned that will cover the Swiss
    market and produce for further licensees."

    Contact:

    Markus Werner,
    mailto:Markus.Werner@HighPerformanceBattery.de
    +49 (0) 151 158 229 05

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172151/5622147
    OTS: High Performance Battery AG



