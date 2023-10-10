Quantum leap in battery technology / German start-up develops the world's first solid-state battery ready for series production - Outstanding properties no cobalt, 10 times longer service life and non-flammable electrolyte (FOTO)
Bonn (ots) - The Bonn-based company High Performance Battery (HPB) has achieved
a decisive breakthrough in battery and storage technology: a team led by Prof.
Dr. Günther Hambitzer has developed the world's first solid-state battery with
outstanding properties to production readiness. The applications range from
stationary storage for home and industrial use to charging infrastructures and
the mobility segment - such as the automotive industry. "We are not only opening
a new chapter in battery technology," explains Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, "but
are also making a decisive contribution to the energy transition and climate
protection worldwide".
The data and properties measured so far show significantly better values and
characteristics compared to the currently dominant lithium-ion batteries.
a decisive breakthrough in battery and storage technology: a team led by Prof.
Dr. Günther Hambitzer has developed the world's first solid-state battery with
outstanding properties to production readiness. The applications range from
stationary storage for home and industrial use to charging infrastructures and
the mobility segment - such as the automotive industry. "We are not only opening
a new chapter in battery technology," explains Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, "but
are also making a decisive contribution to the energy transition and climate
protection worldwide".
The data and properties measured so far show significantly better values and
characteristics compared to the currently dominant lithium-ion batteries.
Longevity: While conventional lithium-ion batteries have to be replaced after
about 1,250 charging cycles - with hourly charging and discharging - the HPB
solid-state battery currently has at least 12,500 charging cycles, with a
comparable load. Since these cells have not yet reached the end of their life,
this number will continue to increase steadily.
Safety: The new HPB solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable and thus
considerably safer than the flammable liquid electrolytes of conventional
lithium-ion batteries.
Sustainability: The HPB solid-state battery shows a 50 percent better
environmental balance compared to current lithium-ion technology. This makes it
the "green key to the energy and mobility revolution".
For the automotive industry, which develops its own high-performance
rechargeable batteries, HPB provides its safe, robust and outstandingly
conductive HPB solid-state electrolyte.
Conductivity: Compared to the liquid electrolytes commonly used today, the HPB
solid-state electrolyte has an enormously improved conductivity. This is
decisive for the available power from the battery cell. The HPB solid-state
electrolyte shows an absolutely higher conductivity at minus 40 °C than
conventional liquid electrolytes at their optimum at plus 60 °C. These
properties have been confirmed by independent partners and research institutes
in the temperature range from minus 40 °C to plus 60 °C.
In this way, the HPB solid-state electrolyte ensures that sufficient power is
available even at extreme temperatures. This eliminates the need to preheat the
batteries in winter.
Overall, HPB solid-state batteries and HPB solid-state electrolyte make an
important contribution to the energy and mobility transition and to reducing
dependence on raw materials. While the annual demand for storage was still 180
gigawatt-hours in 2018, it is expected to exceed 2,000 gigawatthours by 2030.
The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery improves the economic efficiency of
battery storage - across the board in all areas of application. Above all, the
combination of individual applications on the same storage unit requires a long
service life. This is a financially attractive approach that is often blocked to
conventional lithium-ion technology. The energy transition is becoming
affordable in the storage segment.
The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery means less raw material use, as the
replacement cycles can be significantly extended. The primary materials used can
be procured worldwide without any problems. This means that current geopolitical
dependencies can also be overcome in the future.
HPB's licensing model is intended to allow a rapid market introduction of the
new technology in many fields of application and regions of the world. HPB is in
contact with a number of potential licensees. The interest is great: "We are
already holding intensive talks - not only in Germany and Europe. In India, too,
people are very open to implementing our technology," Heinz concludes: "In
Switzerland, a gigafactory is already being planned that will cover the Swiss
market and produce for further licensees."
Contact:
Markus Werner,
mailto:Markus.Werner@HighPerformanceBattery.de
+49 (0) 151 158 229 05
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172151/5622147
OTS: High Performance Battery AG
about 1,250 charging cycles - with hourly charging and discharging - the HPB
solid-state battery currently has at least 12,500 charging cycles, with a
comparable load. Since these cells have not yet reached the end of their life,
this number will continue to increase steadily.
Safety: The new HPB solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable and thus
considerably safer than the flammable liquid electrolytes of conventional
lithium-ion batteries.
Sustainability: The HPB solid-state battery shows a 50 percent better
environmental balance compared to current lithium-ion technology. This makes it
the "green key to the energy and mobility revolution".
For the automotive industry, which develops its own high-performance
rechargeable batteries, HPB provides its safe, robust and outstandingly
conductive HPB solid-state electrolyte.
Conductivity: Compared to the liquid electrolytes commonly used today, the HPB
solid-state electrolyte has an enormously improved conductivity. This is
decisive for the available power from the battery cell. The HPB solid-state
electrolyte shows an absolutely higher conductivity at minus 40 °C than
conventional liquid electrolytes at their optimum at plus 60 °C. These
properties have been confirmed by independent partners and research institutes
in the temperature range from minus 40 °C to plus 60 °C.
In this way, the HPB solid-state electrolyte ensures that sufficient power is
available even at extreme temperatures. This eliminates the need to preheat the
batteries in winter.
Overall, HPB solid-state batteries and HPB solid-state electrolyte make an
important contribution to the energy and mobility transition and to reducing
dependence on raw materials. While the annual demand for storage was still 180
gigawatt-hours in 2018, it is expected to exceed 2,000 gigawatthours by 2030.
The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery improves the economic efficiency of
battery storage - across the board in all areas of application. Above all, the
combination of individual applications on the same storage unit requires a long
service life. This is a financially attractive approach that is often blocked to
conventional lithium-ion technology. The energy transition is becoming
affordable in the storage segment.
The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery means less raw material use, as the
replacement cycles can be significantly extended. The primary materials used can
be procured worldwide without any problems. This means that current geopolitical
dependencies can also be overcome in the future.
HPB's licensing model is intended to allow a rapid market introduction of the
new technology in many fields of application and regions of the world. HPB is in
contact with a number of potential licensees. The interest is great: "We are
already holding intensive talks - not only in Germany and Europe. In India, too,
people are very open to implementing our technology," Heinz concludes: "In
Switzerland, a gigafactory is already being planned that will cover the Swiss
market and produce for further licensees."
Contact:
Markus Werner,
mailto:Markus.Werner@HighPerformanceBattery.de
+49 (0) 151 158 229 05
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172151/5622147
OTS: High Performance Battery AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |