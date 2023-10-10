Bonn (ots) - The Bonn-based company High Performance Battery (HPB) has achieved

a decisive breakthrough in battery and storage technology: a team led by Prof.

Dr. Günther Hambitzer has developed the world's first solid-state battery with

outstanding properties to production readiness. The applications range from

stationary storage for home and industrial use to charging infrastructures and

the mobility segment - such as the automotive industry. "We are not only opening

a new chapter in battery technology," explains Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, "but

are also making a decisive contribution to the energy transition and climate

protection worldwide".



The data and properties measured so far show significantly better values and

characteristics compared to the currently dominant lithium-ion batteries.





Longevity: While conventional lithium-ion batteries have to be replaced afterabout 1,250 charging cycles - with hourly charging and discharging - the HPBsolid-state battery currently has at least 12,500 charging cycles, with acomparable load. Since these cells have not yet reached the end of their life,this number will continue to increase steadily.Safety: The new HPB solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable and thusconsiderably safer than the flammable liquid electrolytes of conventionallithium-ion batteries.Sustainability: The HPB solid-state battery shows a 50 percent betterenvironmental balance compared to current lithium-ion technology. This makes itthe "green key to the energy and mobility revolution".For the automotive industry, which develops its own high-performancerechargeable batteries, HPB provides its safe, robust and outstandinglyconductive HPB solid-state electrolyte.Conductivity: Compared to the liquid electrolytes commonly used today, the HPBsolid-state electrolyte has an enormously improved conductivity. This isdecisive for the available power from the battery cell. The HPB solid-stateelectrolyte shows an absolutely higher conductivity at minus 40 °C thanconventional liquid electrolytes at their optimum at plus 60 °C. Theseproperties have been confirmed by independent partners and research institutesin the temperature range from minus 40 °C to plus 60 °C.In this way, the HPB solid-state electrolyte ensures that sufficient power isavailable even at extreme temperatures. This eliminates the need to preheat thebatteries in winter.Overall, HPB solid-state batteries and HPB solid-state electrolyte make animportant contribution to the energy and mobility transition and to reducingdependence on raw materials. While the annual demand for storage was still 180gigawatt-hours in 2018, it is expected to exceed 2,000 gigawatthours by 2030.The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery improves the economic efficiency ofbattery storage - across the board in all areas of application. Above all, thecombination of individual applications on the same storage unit requires a longservice life. This is a financially attractive approach that is often blocked toconventional lithium-ion technology. The energy transition is becomingaffordable in the storage segment.The longevity of the HPB solid-state battery means less raw material use, as thereplacement cycles can be significantly extended. The primary materials used canbe procured worldwide without any problems. This means that current geopoliticaldependencies can also be overcome in the future.HPB's licensing model is intended to allow a rapid market introduction of thenew technology in many fields of application and regions of the world. HPB is incontact with a number of potential licensees. The interest is great: "We arealready holding intensive talks - not only in Germany and Europe. In India, too,people are very open to implementing our technology," Heinz concludes: "InSwitzerland, a gigafactory is already being planned that will cover the Swissmarket and produce for further licensees."Contact:Markus Werner,mailto:Markus.Werner@HighPerformanceBattery.de+49 (0) 151 158 229 05Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172151/5622147OTS: High Performance Battery AG