Epigenomics AG Seals Deal on Major Asset Acquisition, Revises 2023 Guidance
Epigenomics AG has successfully concluded a significant deal with New Day Diagnostics, involving the sale of its major assets and a potential future cash inflow of up to USD 8.0 million.
- Epigenomics AG has closed an agreement with New Day Diagnostics for the sale of its major assets.
- Almost all of the company's assets have been transferred to New Day Diagnostics.
- Epigenomics AG has received a cash payment of USD 0.5 million and an interest in New Day Diagnostics as part of the closing.
- The company is entitled to payments of USD 1.0 million as of December 1, 2023, and further USD 0.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
- The agreement provides for further potential cash payments, dependent on the achievement of certain milestones related to Epi proColon and Epi proColon “Next-Gen”, and can amount to up to USD 8.0 million.
- Following the closing of the agreement, Epigenomics AG has adjusted its guidance for 2023 and now expects an adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR -4.5 million to EUR -5.5 million.
The price of Epigenomics at the time of the news was 0,5925EUR and was down -0,84 % compared with the previous day.
