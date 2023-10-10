Epigenomics AG Acquires Majority Assets, Adjusts 2023 Guidance
Epigenomics AG has struck a lucrative deal with New Day Diagnostics LLC, selling most of its assets and securing a cash payment of USD 0.5 million, with potential for further payments until 2043.
- Epigenomics AG has closed an agreement with New Day Diagnostics LLC for the sale of almost all of its assets.
- The company received an initial cash payment of USD 0.5 million and an interest in New Day Diagnostics.
- Epigenomics AG is eligible for additional payments until 2043, including USD 1.0 million as of December 1, 2023, and further USD 0.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
- The agreement also provides for potential cash payments up to USD 8.0 million, dependent on the achievement of certain milestones related to Epi proColon and Epi proColon “Next-Gen”.
- The company is also eligible for license payments and earn-out payments (mainly in the form of royalties on sales) until 2043, dependent on the commercialization of Epi proColon “Next-Gen”.
- As a result of the agreement, Epigenomics AG has adjusted its guidance for 2023 and now expects an adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR -4.5 million to EUR -5.5 million.
