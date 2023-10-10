    checkAd

    Epigenomics AG Acquires Majority Assets, Adjusts 2023 Guidance

    Epigenomics AG has struck a lucrative deal with New Day Diagnostics LLC, selling most of its assets and securing a cash payment of USD 0.5 million, with potential for further payments until 2043.

    • Epigenomics AG has closed an agreement with New Day Diagnostics LLC for the sale of almost all of its assets.
    • The company received an initial cash payment of USD 0.5 million and an interest in New Day Diagnostics.
    • Epigenomics AG is eligible for additional payments until 2043, including USD 1.0 million as of December 1, 2023, and further USD 0.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
    • The agreement also provides for potential cash payments up to USD 8.0 million, dependent on the achievement of certain milestones related to Epi proColon and Epi proColon “Next-Gen”.
    • The company is also eligible for license payments and earn-out payments (mainly in the form of royalties on sales) until 2043, dependent on the commercialization of Epi proColon “Next-Gen”.
    • As a result of the agreement, Epigenomics AG has adjusted its guidance for 2023 and now expects an adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR -4.5 million to EUR -5.5 million.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Epigenomics AG Acquires Majority Assets, Adjusts 2023 Guidance Epigenomics AG has struck a lucrative deal with New Day Diagnostics LLC, selling most of its assets and securing a cash payment of USD 0.5 million, with potential for further payments until 2043.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ABOUT YOU Holding SE auf Erfolgskurs: Beschleunigtes Wachstum und verbesserte Marge
    308 Leser
    thyssenkrupp und Neste sichern 120-MW-Elektrolyseur für Raffinerie-Projekt
    228 Leser
    Tokenisierung revolutioniert das Kreditwesen: Ein Kommentar von NYALA
    140 Leser
    Grammer AG: Q3 2023 Ergebnisse fallen hinter Vorjahresniveau zurück
    120 Leser
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner: Ungebremstes Wachstum nach Rekord-Q3-Ergebnis
    120 Leser
    Ekosolve-Pilotanlage gewinnt erfolgreich Lithiumchlorid aus Pocitos 1-Lithiumsole
    116 Leser
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Continues Growth Surge After Record Q3 Results
    116 Leser
    Yggdrasil SPAC 1 AG: Neues Wertpapier jetzt an der Börse Düsseldorf handelbar!
    116 Leser
    Eureka Lithium startet im Herbst wertvolle Erkundungsarbeit in Nunavik
    112 Leser
    IGEA Pharma Announces Update on RBCARE Business Combination: Key Insights
    112 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1664 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1356 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1056 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Infineon und Tesla dominieren - Wer sind die Verlierer des Tages?
    1048 Leser
    Volkswagen strafft Investitionen: Sparbemühungen nehmen Fahrt auf (1) 
    856 Leser
    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    836 Leser
    Ford-Werk Saarlouis vor dem Aus: Verhandlungen mit Investor gescheitert - Warnstreiks drohen!
    732 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen weiter: Konjunkturskepsis drückt auf den Markt
    716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen weltweit im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im Plus
    704 Leser
    SMA Solar Technology: Umsatzboom und Prognoseanhebung für 2023 erwartet
    648 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3124 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2536 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2128 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1664 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1596 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1356 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1172 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3124 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2536 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2504 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2128 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1664 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1596 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1508 Leser