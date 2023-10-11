    checkAd

    Aifinyo AG Boosts Transaction Volume & Profit in First 3 Quarters of 2023

    In the first three quarters of 2023, aifinyo AG experienced a surge in transaction volume and profit, outperforming its previous year's figures. The company also introduced innovative AI and financing solutions, bolstering its robust ecosystem.

    • aifinyo AG reported an increase in transaction volume and profit in the first nine months of 2023.
    • The transaction volume was EUR 307m, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • The company's EBIT increased by 52% to EUR 1.6m, and gross profit increased by 11.6% to EUR 10.50 million.
    • aifinyo AG expanded its ecosystem with an AI chatbot based on ChatGPT technology.
    • The company also integrated financing solutions into the Billomat platform, a cloud-based accounting system it acquired in 2022.
    • Despite the recession in Germany, aifinyo AG expects solid performance and earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023.





    Aifinyo AG Boosts Transaction Volume & Profit in First 3 Quarters of 2023 In the first three quarters of 2023, aifinyo AG experienced a surge in transaction volume and profit, outperforming its previous year's figures. The company also introduced innovative AI and financing solutions, bolstering its robust ecosystem.

