Wienerberger AG Unveils Innovative Solutions at 2023 Belgium Capital Markets Day

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,880and was up +0,84compared with the previous day.

At the 2023 Capital Markets Day in Belgium, Wienerberger showcased a range of innovative solutions, focusing on renovation, water, and energy management, underlining its commitment to sustainability and addressing key challenges like climate change and labor shortage.

