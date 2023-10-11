Wienerberger AG Unveils Innovative Solutions at 2023 Belgium Capital Markets Day
At the 2023 Capital Markets Day in Belgium, Wienerberger showcased a range of innovative solutions, focusing on renovation, water, and energy management, underlining its commitment to sustainability and addressing key challenges like climate change and labor shortage.
- Wienerberger presented innovative solutions at Capital Markets Day 2023 in Belgium
- The company is focusing on innovative solutions in the segments of renovation, water, and energy management
- Wienerberger confirms its EBITDA target for 2023 and predicts further growth for 2024 and mid-term 2026
- The company has a strong focus on sustainability and aims to address challenges such as climate change and the shortage of skilled labor through innovation and prefabrication
- Wienerberger announced its intention to acquire significant parts of the Terreal Group, which will expand its footprint in renovation and repair and make it the European pitched-roof expert
- The company is committed to providing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for construction and renovation, as well as effective water management, to reduce emissions and protect resources.
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,880EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
