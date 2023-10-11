ARTE expands its European partner network / The Channel signs a partnership agreement with Latvian public service broadcaster Latvijas Telev?zija - LTV

Strasbourg (ots) - ARTE continues to consolidate its European strategy.

Following on from Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and Lithuanian public

broadcaster LRT, who signed up in 2022, Latvian broadcaster LTV is now set to

join ARTE's network of European partners in October 2023 - a network that also

includes RTBF (Belgium), ORF (Austria), YLE (Finland), CT (Czech Republic), SSR

SRG (Switzerland), RAI Com (Italy), Film Fund Luxembourg and RTÉ (Ireland).



At its General Assembly today, the Channel approved a partnership agreement for

joint co-productions or pre-purchases with ARTE.





ARTE has already engaged in editorial cooperation with LTV during the course of2023. The Sunrise Concert , starring the great Latvian organist Iveta Apkalna iscurrently online on arte.tv, as is the Latvian Song and Dance Festival 2023 .ARTE and LTV will be filming Adriana Lecouvreur at the Latvian National Opera inRiga, as part of the ARTE Opera Season in 2024.Under the terms of the agreements, the partners are represented in an advisorycapacity on the main bodies of the Channel.Bruno Patino and Peter Weber, respectively President and Vice President of theManagement Board, stressed that ARTE GEIE's network of European partner channelsand organisations, which now comprises 11 active members, is at the heart ofARTE's European strategy. "The partnership agreements make a crucialcontribution to ARTE's European approach, both in terms of programming andgovernance. Given the current geopolitical context, we are delighted to welcomea new public service channel from a Baltic country into the network. True to itsmission of fostering mutual understanding and bringing people together inEurope, ARTE continues to make a major contribution towards creating a Europeancultural area."Ivars Priede, Chairperson of LTV's Board of Directors, welcomed the agreementwith ARTE, "a channel recognised the world over for its spirit of openness andits quality programming. Culture plays a major role in our conflict-riddensocieties. This partnership agreement should be a sign of hope for our fellowEuropeans, who are currently in need of a reference point".