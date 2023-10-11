    checkAd

    ARTE expands its European partner network / The Channel signs a partnership agreement with Latvian public service broadcaster Latvijas Telev?zija - LTV

    Strasbourg (ots) - ARTE continues to consolidate its European strategy.
    Following on from Spanish public broadcaster RTVE and Lithuanian public
    broadcaster LRT, who signed up in 2022, Latvian broadcaster LTV is now set to
    join ARTE's network of European partners in October 2023 - a network that also
    includes RTBF (Belgium), ORF (Austria), YLE (Finland), CT (Czech Republic), SSR
    SRG (Switzerland), RAI Com (Italy), Film Fund Luxembourg and RTÉ (Ireland).

    At its General Assembly today, the Channel approved a partnership agreement for
    joint co-productions or pre-purchases with ARTE.

    ARTE has already engaged in editorial cooperation with LTV during the course of
    2023. The Sunrise Concert , starring the great Latvian organist Iveta Apkalna is
    currently online on arte.tv, as is the Latvian Song and Dance Festival 2023 .
    ARTE and LTV will be filming Adriana Lecouvreur at the Latvian National Opera in
    Riga, as part of the ARTE Opera Season in 2024.

    Under the terms of the agreements, the partners are represented in an advisory
    capacity on the main bodies of the Channel.

    Bruno Patino and Peter Weber, respectively President and Vice President of the
    Management Board, stressed that ARTE GEIE's network of European partner channels
    and organisations, which now comprises 11 active members, is at the heart of
    ARTE's European strategy. "The partnership agreements make a crucial
    contribution to ARTE's European approach, both in terms of programming and
    governance. Given the current geopolitical context, we are delighted to welcome
    a new public service channel from a Baltic country into the network. True to its
    mission of fostering mutual understanding and bringing people together in
    Europe, ARTE continues to make a major contribution towards creating a European
    cultural area."

    Ivars Priede, Chairperson of LTV's Board of Directors, welcomed the agreement
    with ARTE, "a channel recognised the world over for its spirit of openness and
    its quality programming. Culture plays a major role in our conflict-ridden
    societies. This partnership agreement should be a sign of hope for our fellow
    Europeans, who are currently in need of a reference point".

