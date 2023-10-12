    checkAd

    Stabilus SE Seals the Deal to Acquire DESTACO

    In a strategic move to bolster its market position, Stabilus SE is set to acquire DESTACO, a key player in the industrial automation components sector, in a cash deal worth US$680 million.

    Stabilus SE Seals the Deal to Acquire DESTACO
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Stabilus SE has signed an agreement to acquire the business of DESTACO, a supplier of industrial automation components.
    • The transaction volume is US$680 million and will be paid in cash by Stabilus.
    • The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of calendar year 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
    • DESTACO is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA and generates revenues of US$213 million.
    • The acquisition is expected to significantly increase sales and have a positive impact on Stabilus' adjusted EBIT margin.
    • Stabilus will finance the transaction with its own cash, a revolving credit facility, and a bridge facility.

    The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.478,51PKT (-1,09 %).




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Stabilus SE Seals the Deal to Acquire DESTACO In a strategic move to bolster its market position, Stabilus SE is set to acquire DESTACO, a key player in the industrial automation components sector, in a cash deal worth US$680 million.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX und TecDAX im Aufwind: Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    528 Leser
    Mutares schließt 8. Akquisition 2023 erfolgreich ab: Holland Industrial Construction übernommen
    292 Leser
    Bijou Brigitte Q3-Zahlen 2023: Umsatzsteigerung auf 239,2 Mio. EUR
    180 Leser
    Nachhaltige Investitionen: Überzeugende Thesen dank vielversprechendem Explorationsgebiet
    172 Leser
    Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien AG: Sachkapitalerhöhung durch Einbringung der Dr. Lübke & ...
    172 Leser
    Birkenstock Holding hinterlässt Fußabdruck an der Wall Street - Revolution an der NYSE!
    148 Leser
    Bijou Brigitte Q3-Zahlen 2023: Umsatzsteigerung auf 239,2 Mio. EUR
    144 Leser
    Erfolg für Recharge: Ekosolve-Pilotanlage gewinnt Lithiumchlorid aus 'Pocitos 1'-Sole
    132 Leser
    Wienerberger AG Unveils Innovative Solutions at 2023 Belgium Capital Markets Day
    112 Leser
    Daldrup & Soehne Stocks Soar as H1 EBIT Rises by 15.3%
    108 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1948 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1396 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1112 Leser
    Volkswagen strafft Investitionen: Sparbemühungen nehmen Fahrt auf (1) 
    892 Leser
    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    852 Leser
    Ford-Werk Saarlouis vor dem Aus: Verhandlungen mit Investor gescheitert - Warnstreiks drohen!
    804 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen weiter: Konjunkturskepsis drückt auf den Markt
    724 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen weltweit im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im Plus
    716 Leser
    Schaeffler AG's Public Tender Offer to Propel Vitesco into Leading Motion Tech Firm
    636 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenrückblick: Verluste bei großen Indizes, doch einige Aktien trotzen dem Trend
    584 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3132 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2612 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2148 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1948 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1620 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1396 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1184 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3132 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2612 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2508 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2148 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    1948 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1620 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1508 Leser