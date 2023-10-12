Stabilus SE Seals the Deal to Acquire DESTACO

The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.478,51(-1,09).

In a strategic move to bolster its market position, Stabilus SE is set to acquire DESTACO, a key player in the industrial automation components sector, in a cash deal worth US$680 million.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer