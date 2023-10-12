Stabilus SE Seals the Deal to Acquire DESTACO
In a strategic move to bolster its market position, Stabilus SE is set to acquire DESTACO, a key player in the industrial automation components sector, in a cash deal worth US$680 million.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Stabilus SE has signed an agreement to acquire the business of DESTACO, a supplier of industrial automation components.
- The transaction volume is US$680 million and will be paid in cash by Stabilus.
- The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of calendar year 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
- DESTACO is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA and generates revenues of US$213 million.
- The acquisition is expected to significantly increase sales and have a positive impact on Stabilus' adjusted EBIT margin.
- Stabilus will finance the transaction with its own cash, a revolving credit facility, and a bridge facility.
The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.478,51PKT (-1,09 %).
