Stabilus SE Acquires DESTACO, Boosting Industrial Automation Business
In a strategic move to bolster its industrial automation portfolio, Stabilus SE is set to acquire DESTACO for a hefty sum of US$680 million. This acquisition promises significant growth and synergies for Stabilus.
- Stabilus SE has signed an agreement to acquire DESTACO for a purchase price of US$680 million to expand its industrial automation business.
- DESTACO, which offers complementary products in industrial automation, had a revenue of US$213 million in 2022.
- The acquisition is expected to result in substantial revenue growth and an increase in adjusted EBIT margin of Stabilus Group after the transaction completion in FY2024.
- Significant revenue and cost synergies, as well as tax benefits, are expected in future years as a result of the transaction.
- The transaction will be financed from Stabilus' own cash, an unused revolving credit facility, and a bridge facility.
- The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of the calendar year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the finalization of certain local transactions.
The next important date, preliminary result, at Stabilus is on 10.11.2023.
