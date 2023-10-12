VAT Media Unveils Exciting Q3 2023 Trading Update
Despite a Q3 2023 dip in orders and sales due to reduced semiconductor equipment spending, VAT Group AG remains optimistic, making strategic adjustments and gearing up for potential growth in 2024.
- VAT Group AG reported a decrease in Q3 2023 orders and sales due to lower semiconductor equipment spending.
- Despite the decline, orders were sequentially higher compared to Q2 and Q1 2023.
- The company is making operating cost adjustments and preparing for growth in 2024, including investment in R&D and production capacity.
- Finn Felsberg has been appointed as the new EVP Semiconductor Solutions Group.
- For the full year 2023, VAT expects lower sales, EBITDA, net income, and free cash flow compared to 2022.
- The company anticipates conditions for its Valves segment to gradually improve in Q4 2023 and into 2024.
