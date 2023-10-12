Kuros Skyrockets with 150% Surge in MagnetOs Sales, Announces Executive Shakeup in 2023
Experiencing a remarkable 150% surge in sales, Direct MagnetOs has made a strong start to 2023, with total medical device sales also seeing a significant rise. This growth has been spearheaded by new CEO, Chris Fair.
- Direct MagnetOs sales increased by 150% in the first nine months of 2023, reaching CHF 20.4 million compared to CHF 8.1 million in the same period in 2022. Total medical device sales also increased from CHF 9.0 million to CHF 21.3 million.
- The Medical Devices segment achieved a positive EBITDA of CHF 3.8 million, driven by MagnetOs.
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to CHF 14.8 million, with total funds available totaling CHF 21.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
- Changes in the Executive Management were announced, with current CEO Joost de Bruijn transitioning to the role of Executive Director and President of Innovation & Strategy, while Chris Fair will take on the role of CEO.
- Joost de Bruijn highlighted the strong clinical and commercial progress of Kuros, with increased sales growth of MagnetOs and the completion of patient enrollment in the STRUCTURE trial for the Fibrin-PTH product.
- Chris Fair, with over 30 years of industry experience, has been appointed as the new CEO and will focus on the commercial roll-out of MagnetOs and the development of the Fibrin PTH platform.
