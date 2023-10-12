Heidelberg Pharma AG: 2023 Nine-Month Interim Management Report Unveiled
Heidelberg Pharma AG has recently released its financial and business figures for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2023, highlighting the progress of the HDP-101 clinical trial and a notable divestment.
- Heidelberg Pharma AG reported on its business and financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.
- The HDP-101 clinical trial in Europe and the US continues with an adjusted protocol and a larger number of study sites in Europe.
- The divestment of a minority stake in Emergence led to higher other income and additional cash inflows.
- Sales and other income were above plan, other financials were in line with the plan.
- The company's financials performed in line with the plan, with an exceptional income recorded due to the sale of a minority stake in Emergence Therapeutics.
- The company is expanding its own ADC technology to include suitable active substances in order to develop the best possible ADCs for further targets and areas of application.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |