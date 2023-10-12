    checkAd

    Agrana Beteiligungs Boosts Profit in First Half, Stays on Growth Track

    AGRANA, a global leader in fruit, starch, and sugar, has reported a robust 9.3% YoY revenue growth, hitting €1,959.5 million in H1 of the 2023/24 fiscal year, backed by strong demand in the Fruit and Sugar sectors.

    • AGRANA, the international fruit, starch and sugar group, generated revenue of €1,959.5 million in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, a 9.3% increase year-on-year.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to €110.9 million, compared to €11.1 million in the same period the previous year.
    • The Fruit and Sugar segments performed well, with strong demand from the food service and beverage industries respectively. The Starch segment saw a decline due to lower market prices for ethanol.
    • The Group's net financial items amounted to an expense of €24.3 million, up from a €10.2 million net expense in the year-earlier period.
    • The Group's profit for the period was €64.3 million, compared to a loss of €17.0 million in the same period the previous year.
    • For the full 2023/24 financial year, AGRANA expects a very significant increase in operating profit (EBIT) and moderate growth in Group revenue.

    The next important date, Result Half Year, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.10.2023.
    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 15,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

    Agrana Beteiligungs




