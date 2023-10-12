Agrana Beteiligungs Boosts Profit in First Half, Stays on Growth Track
AGRANA, a global leader in fruit, starch, and sugar, has reported a robust 9.3% YoY revenue growth, hitting €1,959.5 million in H1 of the 2023/24 fiscal year, backed by strong demand in the Fruit and Sugar sectors.
- AGRANA, the international fruit, starch and sugar group, generated revenue of €1,959.5 million in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, a 9.3% increase year-on-year.
- Operating profit (EBIT) increased to €110.9 million, compared to €11.1 million in the same period the previous year.
- The Fruit and Sugar segments performed well, with strong demand from the food service and beverage industries respectively. The Starch segment saw a decline due to lower market prices for ethanol.
- The Group's net financial items amounted to an expense of €24.3 million, up from a €10.2 million net expense in the year-earlier period.
- The Group's profit for the period was €64.3 million, compared to a loss of €17.0 million in the same period the previous year.
- For the full 2023/24 financial year, AGRANA expects a very significant increase in operating profit (EBIT) and moderate growth in Group revenue.
