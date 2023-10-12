Avateramedical, MedTech Specialist, Undergoes Restructuring Amid Insolvency Proceedings
Facing insolvency proceedings, German medical tech leader, avateramedical, is restructuring to ensure economic stability. The firm continues to engage potential partners in a structured bidding process.
- Medical technology specialist avateramedical is undergoing restructuring through insolvency proceedings.
- The restructuring is aimed at achieving economic stability and sustainability.
- The company will continue conversations with interested parties in a structured bidding process.
- The competent local court in Erfurt has opened insolvency proceedings on the operative subsidiaries of avateramedical.
- The avateramedical group is the leading German manufacturer of robotic systems for minimally invasive surgery.
- The company is in discussions with potential partners and investors to attract new funding and further develop avateramedical.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
