    Avateramedical, MedTech Specialist, Undergoes Restructuring Amid Insolvency Proceedings

    Facing insolvency proceedings, German medical tech leader, avateramedical, is restructuring to ensure economic stability. The firm continues to engage potential partners in a structured bidding process.

    • Medical technology specialist avateramedical is undergoing restructuring through insolvency proceedings.
    • The restructuring is aimed at achieving economic stability and sustainability.
    • The company will continue conversations with interested parties in a structured bidding process.
    • The competent local court in Erfurt has opened insolvency proceedings on the operative subsidiaries of avateramedical.
    • The avateramedical group is the leading German manufacturer of robotic systems for minimally invasive surgery.
    • The company is in discussions with potential partners and investors to attract new funding and further develop avateramedical.





