Thomas Surwald to Exit Amadeus FiRe AG's Management Board by Year-End

Thomas Surwald is set to step down from his role on the management board of Amadeus FiRe AG at the close of 2023, ready to embrace new business opportunities.
- Thomas Surwald will leave his position as a member of the management board of Amadeus FiRe AG at the end of 2023 to take on new business challenges.
- Surwald has been responsible for all training companies within Amadeus FiRe AG, including the Comcave Group, GFN and Steuer-Fachschule Dr. Endriss.
- Robert von Wülfing, CEO of Amadeus FiRe AG, will continue Surwald's responsibilities until further notice.
- Surwald has been CEO of the Comcave Group since 2016 and joined Amadeus FiRe AG at the end of 2019 when Comcave was fully acquired by Amadeus FiRe AG.
- During Surwald's time at Amadeus FiRe AG, the Group's training business grew significantly from €90 million in revenue in 2020 to an expected revenue of around €150 million in 2023.
- Upon leaving the management board of Amadeus FiRe AG, Surwald will resign his management mandates for all training companies within the Group.
