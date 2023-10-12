Thomas Surwald to Exit Amadeus FiRe AG's Management Board by Year-End

The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 113,00and was down -0,44compared with the previous day.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.827,40(-0,08).

Thomas Surwald is set to step down from his role on the management board of Amadeus FiRe AG at the close of 2023, ready to embrace new business opportunities.

