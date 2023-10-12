    checkAd

    Infosys Highest ever large and mega deal wins with TCV of $7.7 billion lay solid foundation for future

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Q2 growth at 2.3% sequentially with
    resilient margins of 21.2%. Revenue guidance revised to 1.0%- 2.5%

    Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
    digital services and consulting, delivered $4,718 million in Q2 revenues with
    year-on-year growth of 2.5% and sequential growth of 2.3% in constant currency.
    Large deal TCV for the quarter was $7.7 billion, with net new of 48%. Operating
    margin for the quarter increased by 40 bps sequentially to 21.2%. Attrition
    declined further to 14.6%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.0%-2.5% and
    operating margin guidance retained at 20%-22%.

    "We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all
    verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a
    testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client
    needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and
    cost savings at scale", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Strong H1 performance
    with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The
    growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver
    consistent value and expand market share", he added.

    2.5% YoY 21.2% $7.7 bn 4.6% YoY

    2.3% QoQ Operating margin Large deal Increase in EPS
    TCV
    CC Revenue growth (INR terms)


    Guidance for FY24:

    - Revenue growth of 1.0%-2.5% in constant currency
    - Operating margin of 20.0%-22.0%

    1. Key highlights:

    For the quarter ended September 30, For six months ended September 30,
    2023 2023

    - Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.5% - Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.3%
    YoY and 2.3% QoQ YoY
    - Reported revenues at $4,718 million, - Reported revenues at $9,334 million,
    growth of 3.6% YoY growth of 3.7% YoY
    - Operating margin at 21.2%, decline - Operating margin at 21.0%, growth of
    of 0.3% YoY and increase of 0.4% QoQ 0.3% YoY
    - Basic EPS at $0.18, growth of 1.7% - Basic EPS at $0.36, growth of 4.0%
    YoY YoY
    - FCF at $670 million, growth of 13.8% - FCF at $1,369 million, growth of
    YoY; FCF conversion at 89.2% of net 10.0% YoY; FCF conversion at 92.8%
    profit of net profit


    "Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2% demonstrates the early benefits of recently
    unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to
    continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies",
    said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "In line with our capital allocation policy, the Board
    has announced an interim dividend of ` 18 per share, an increase of 9.1% over
    last year", he added.

    2. Client wins & testimonials

    - Infosys extended collaboration with Liberty Global to help evolve and scale
