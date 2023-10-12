Infosys Highest ever large and mega deal wins with TCV of $7.7 billion lay solid foundation for future

Bengaluru, India - Q2 growth at 2.3% sequentially with

resilient margins of 21.2%. Revenue guidance revised to 1.0%- 2.5%



Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation

digital services and consulting, delivered $4,718 million in Q2 revenues with

year-on-year growth of 2.5% and sequential growth of 2.3% in constant currency.

Large deal TCV for the quarter was $7.7 billion, with net new of 48%. Operating

margin for the quarter increased by 40 bps sequentially to 21.2%. Attrition

declined further to 14.6%. FY24 revenue guidance revised to 1.0%-2.5% and

operating margin guidance retained at 20%-22%.



"We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all

verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a

testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client

needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and

cost savings at scale", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Strong H1 performance

with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The

growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver

consistent value and expand market share", he added.



