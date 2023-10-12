Sartorius Reveals Preliminary 9-Month Results, Reduces 2023 Forecast
Sartorius AG has unveiled its preliminary results for the first nine months of 2023, revealing a downturn in consolidated sales revenue and a decrease in the underlying EBITDA margin.
Foto: Sartorius
- Sartorius AG pre-announces preliminary 9-month results for 2023, recording consolidated sales revenue of around 2,546 million euros, a decline of around 16 percent in constant currencies.
- The preliminary underlying EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to volume and product mix effects to 733 million euros.
- The Bioprocess Solutions division generated preliminary sales revenue of around 1,993 million euros, a decline of around 18 percent in constant currencies.
- The Lab Products & Services division recorded preliminary sales revenue of around 533 million euros, a decline of around 11 percent in constant currencies.
- Sartorius adapts its guidance for fiscal 2023, expecting group sales revenue to decline by around 17 percent and an underlying EBITDA margin of slightly above 28 percent.
- The company confirms its fundamentally positive medium- and long-term market outlook and expects profitable growth for 2024, with quantitative guidance to be issued with the release of the 2023 full-year figures next January.
The price of Sartorius at the time of the news was 306,55EUR and was down -4,34 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 15.381,50PKT (-0,73 %).
