    Sartorius Reveals Preliminary 9-Month Results, Reduces 2023 Forecast

    Sartorius AG, a leading life science group, has unveiled its preliminary results for the first nine months of 2023, indicating a significant downturn in sales and prompting a revision of its 2023 forecast.

    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius AG pre-announces preliminary 9-month results and lowers forecast for 2023.
    • The life science group recorded consolidated sales revenue of around 2,546 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, a decline of around 16 percent in constant currencies.
    • The Bioprocess Solutions division generated preliminary sales revenue of around 1,993 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, a decline of around 18 percent in constant currencies.
    • The Lab Products & Services division recorded preliminary sales revenue of around 533 million euros, a decline of around 11 percent in constant currencies.
    • Sartorius adapts its guidance for fiscal 2023, expecting group sales revenue to decline by around 17 percent and an underlying EBITDA margin of slightly above 28 percent.
    • The company confirms its fundamentally positive medium- and long-term market outlook and expects profitable growth for 2024.

    The price of Sartorius at the time of the news was 303,95EUR and was down -5,15 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 15.382,50PKT (-0,73 %).

