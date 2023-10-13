    checkAd

    Lonza Group Unveils New Filling Line for Dedicated Customer's Antibody-Drug Supply

    Lonza Group AG is set to bolster its Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) manufacturing capabilities with a new cGMP filling line at its Stein site, a move that will create 115 jobs and strengthen its partnership with a major biopharmaceutical player.

    • Lonza Group AG announces the construction of a new cGMP filling line at its Stein (CH) site for the commercial supply of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
    • The expansion of filling capacity will enhance Lonza's end-to-end integrated offering for manufacturing ADCs drug substance and drug product
    • The new filling line is expected to create approximately 115 new jobs at Lonza Stein (CH), with operations starting in 2027
    • Lonza extends its collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical partner for the commercial-scale filling of ADCs
    • The filling line will enable the aseptic filling of highly-potent ADCs and lyophilization under containment, strengthening Lonza's capacity and flexibility in supporting both clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates
    • The total bioconjugates market is currently valued at USD 33 billion, with the ADC market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2028

    The next important date, preliminary result, at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2024.
    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 450,95EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 450,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
