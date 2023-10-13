Lonza Group Unveils New Filling Line for Dedicated Customer's Antibody-Drug Supply

Lonza Group AG announces the construction of a new cGMP filling line at its Stein (CH) site for the commercial supply of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

The expansion of filling capacity will enhance Lonza's end-to-end integrated offering for manufacturing ADCs drug substance and drug product

The new filling line is expected to create approximately 115 new jobs at Lonza Stein (CH), with operations starting in 2027

Lonza extends its collaboration with a major biopharmaceutical partner for the commercial-scale filling of ADCs

The filling line will enable the aseptic filling of highly-potent ADCs and lyophilization under containment, strengthening Lonza's capacity and flexibility in supporting both clinical and commercial supply of bioconjugates

The total bioconjugates market is currently valued at USD 33 billion, with the ADC market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2028

