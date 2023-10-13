Leifheit Stocks Soar as Group Uplifts 2023 Full Year Forecast

Leifheit Group has raised its forecast for full year 2023 based on preliminary business figures for the first nine months.

Despite challenging market conditions, the Management Board expects a slight year-on-year growth in Group turnover for 2023.

The Management Board now expects EBIT in the mid single-digit million-euro range, compared to the previous forecast of low single-digit million-euro range.

Free cash flow is estimated to be in the upper single-digit million-euro range, compared to the previous forecast of lower single-digit million-euro range.

Group EBIT in the first nine months reached EUR 5.0 million, with Group sales growing by 3.5 percent compared to the prior-year figure.

The information is based on preliminary calculations and may be subject to deviations in the quarterly statement to be published on November 15, 2023.

The next important date, Conference call on business development Q3 2023, at Leifheit is on 15.11.2023.