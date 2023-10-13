    checkAd

    Leifheit Stocks Soar as Group Uplifts 2023 Full Year Forecast

    Despite facing a challenging market, Leifheit Group has optimistically revised its 2023 full-year forecast upwards, following a promising performance in the first nine months.

    • Leifheit Group has raised its forecast for full year 2023 based on preliminary business figures for the first nine months.
    • Despite challenging market conditions, the Management Board expects a slight year-on-year growth in Group turnover for 2023.
    • The Management Board now expects EBIT in the mid single-digit million-euro range, compared to the previous forecast of low single-digit million-euro range.
    • Free cash flow is estimated to be in the upper single-digit million-euro range, compared to the previous forecast of lower single-digit million-euro range.
    • Group EBIT in the first nine months reached EUR 5.0 million, with Group sales growing by 3.5 percent compared to the prior-year figure.
    • The information is based on preliminary calculations and may be subject to deviations in the quarterly statement to be published on November 15, 2023.

    The next important date, Conference call on business development Q3 2023, at Leifheit is on 15.11.2023.
    The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 18,300EUR and was up +2,95 % compared with the previous day.

