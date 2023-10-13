Surpassing market expectations, KION GROUP AG's Q3 2023 adjusted EBIT stands at an impressive €224 million, primarily driven by a robust performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.

Kion Group's Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT Soars Beyond Expectations, Boosted by ITS Segment; 2023 Full Year Outlook Revised

