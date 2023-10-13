Kion Group's Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT Soars Beyond Expectations, Boosted by ITS Segment; 2023 Full Year Outlook Revised
Surpassing market expectations, KION GROUP AG's Q3 2023 adjusted EBIT stands at an impressive €224 million, primarily driven by a robust performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.
- KION GROUP AG's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 is significantly better than expected at approximately €224 million, due to a stronger performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.
- The ITS segment's EBIT is expected to significantly exceed market expectations and reach approximately €235 million.
- The Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 is expected to be approximately €16 million.
- The KION Group expects Q3 2023 revenue to be approximately €2.730 billion, with the ITS segment expected to generate approximately €2.025 billion and the SCS segment approximately €719 million.
- Free cash flow is expected to improve to approximately €101 million.
- Based on these preliminary results, the KION Group has adjusted its full-year outlook for 2023 for the Group and the ITS and SCS segments.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 26.10.2023.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,18EUR and was up +2,28 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,77 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.060,81PKT (-0,72 %).
