    checkAd

    Kion Group's Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT Soars Beyond Expectations, Boosted by ITS Segment; 2023 Full Year Outlook Revised

    Surpassing market expectations, KION GROUP AG's Q3 2023 adjusted EBIT stands at an impressive €224 million, primarily driven by a robust performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.

    Kion Group's Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT Soars Beyond Expectations, Boosted by ITS Segment; 2023 Full Year Outlook Revised
    Foto: Andreas Landwehr - dpa
    • KION GROUP AG's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 is significantly better than expected at approximately €224 million, due to a stronger performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.
    • The ITS segment's EBIT is expected to significantly exceed market expectations and reach approximately €235 million.
    • The Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 is expected to be approximately €16 million.
    • The KION Group expects Q3 2023 revenue to be approximately €2.730 billion, with the ITS segment expected to generate approximately €2.025 billion and the SCS segment approximately €719 million.
    • Free cash flow is expected to improve to approximately €101 million.
    • Based on these preliminary results, the KION Group has adjusted its full-year outlook for 2023 for the Group and the ITS and SCS segments.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 26.10.2023.
    The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,18EUR and was up +2,28 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,77 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.060,81PKT (-0,72 %).

    Kion Group




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Kion Group's Q3 2023 Adjusted EBIT Soars Beyond Expectations, Boosted by ITS Segment; 2023 Full Year Outlook Revised Surpassing market expectations, KION GROUP AG's Q3 2023 adjusted EBIT stands at an impressive €224 million, primarily driven by a robust performance in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1180 Leser
    Mutares plant beeindruckendes Wachstum: Ziel sind 10 Mrd. EUR Umsatz bis 2028!
    392 Leser
    Sartorius AG: Vorläufiges 9-Monats-Ergebnis veröffentlicht, Prognose für 2023 gesenkt
    196 Leser
    123fahrschule SE plant Kapitalerhöhung - Vollständige Platzierung durch Back-Stop-Vereinbarung
    180 Leser
    Sartorius AG: Vorläufiges 9-Monats-Ergebnis veröffentlicht, Prognose für 2023 gesenkt
    164 Leser
    Rational revolutioniert: Neue Gerätekategorie, digitale Lösungen & integrierte Reinigung!
    160 Leser
    Sartorius Reveals Preliminary 9-Month Results, Reduces 2023 Forecast
    140 Leser
    Sartorius Reveals Preliminary 9-Month Results, Reduces 2023 Forecast
    132 Leser
    MBH Corporation plant Verkauf von vier Firmen: Veränderungen in Führung und Verwaltung
    132 Leser
    alstria office REIT-AG plant 250 Mio. EUR Sonderdividende und hebt FFO Prognose 2023 an
    132 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2136 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1180 Leser
    Kritik an möglichem Einstieg von Energie-Milliardär in Thyssenkrupp Stahlsparte: IG Metall ...
    924 Leser
    Volkswagen strafft Investitionen: Sparbemühungen nehmen Fahrt auf (1) 
    896 Leser
    Schaeffler AG plant Übernahme von Vitesco Technologies zur Bildung einer Motion Tech-Spitzenfirma
    864 Leser
    Plug Power-Aktie mit unterdurchschnittlicher Entwicklung: Analysten bleiben optimistisch trotz ...
    828 Leser
    Ford-Werk Saarlouis vor dem Aus: Verhandlungen mit Investor gescheitert - Warnstreiks drohen!
    824 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX und TecDAX im Aufwind: Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    784 Leser
    Schaeffler legt öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco vor - Analysten sehen kaum noch ...
    784 Leser
    BASF vor Quartalsbericht: Analysten senken Daumen und Kursziel - Dividenden nicht gedeckt!
    744 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3132 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2784 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2168 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2136 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1676 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1404 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1204 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3132 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3100 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2784 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2168 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2136 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1912 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1888 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1676 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1512 Leser