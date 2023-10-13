    checkAd

    Muehlhan AG Adjusts Group Forecast for 2023 Financial Year

    Muehlhan AG, a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has issued a revision to its 2023 financial forecast, citing unexpected business downturns in the Middle East and increased pressures on its Russian operations due to the Ukraine conflict.

    • Muehlhan AG announces a correction to the Group's forecast for the financial year 2023.
    • The company had previously forecasted revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-2.0 million and €-2.5 million for the 2023 financial year.
    • The revised forecast maintains the expected revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but predicts EBIT will be between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million.
    • The main reasons for the additional forecast correction are significantly lower-than-expected business activity in the Middle East.
    • The company's Russian operations are under heavier strain due to the war in Ukraine and related sanctions.
    • Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, Press Release on the Nine-Month Results of 2023 for Muehlhan AG, at Muehlhan is on 27.10.2023.
    The price of Muehlhan at the time of the news was 1,6225EUR and was down -2,70 % compared with the previous day.

