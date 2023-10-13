Muehlhan AG Adjusts Group Forecast for 2023 Financial Year
Muehlhan AG, a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has issued a revision to its 2023 financial forecast, citing unexpected business downturns in the Middle East and increased pressures on its Russian operations due to the Ukraine conflict.
- Muehlhan AG announces a correction to the Group's forecast for the financial year 2023.
- The company had previously forecasted revenues of €10 million to €15 million and an EBIT of between €-2.0 million and €-2.5 million for the 2023 financial year.
- The revised forecast maintains the expected revenues of €10 million to €15 million, but predicts EBIT will be between €-3.5 million and €-4.0 million.
- The main reasons for the additional forecast correction are significantly lower-than-expected business activity in the Middle East.
- The company's Russian operations are under heavier strain due to the war in Ukraine and related sanctions.
- Muehlhan AG is a listed corporation traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The next important date, Press Release on the Nine-Month Results of 2023 for Muehlhan AG, at Muehlhan is on 27.10.2023.
The price of Muehlhan at the time of the news was 1,6225EUR and was down -2,70 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |