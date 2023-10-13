Muehlhan AG Adjusts Group Forecast for 2023 Financial Year

The next important date, Press Release on the Nine-Month Results of 2023 for Muehlhan AG, at Muehlhan is on 27.10.2023.The price of Muehlhan at the time of the news was 1,6225and was down -2,70compared with the previous day.

Muehlhan AG, a publicly traded company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has issued a revision to its 2023 financial forecast, citing unexpected business downturns in the Middle East and increased pressures on its Russian operations due to the Ukraine conflict.

