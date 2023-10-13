Kion Group Skyrockets Earnings in Q3 2023, Upgrades Outlook
"KION Group outperforms expectations in Q3 2023, reporting a substantial earnings improvement. With a robust performance in the ITS segment and an adjusted outlook for FY 2023, the group anticipates revenues and order intake in the billions."
- KION Group significantly improves earnings in Q3 2023
- Adjusted EBIT of Group in Q3 2023 significantly better than expected
- ITS segment reports significantly better-than-expected performance in Q3 2023
- KION Group adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2023
- Revenue for Q3 2023 expected to be approximately €2.730 billion
- Order intake for Q3 2023 expected to be approximately €2.621 billion
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 26.10.2023.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 34,08EUR and was down -0,90 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,34EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,76 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.980,21PKT (-1,04 %).
