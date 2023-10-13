Kion Group Skyrockets Earnings in Q3 2023, Upgrades Outlook

KION Group significantly improves earnings in Q3 2023

Adjusted EBIT of Group in Q3 2023 significantly better than expected

ITS segment reports significantly better-than-expected performance in Q3 2023

KION Group adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2023

Revenue for Q3 2023 expected to be approximately €2.730 billion

Order intake for Q3 2023 expected to be approximately €2.621 billion

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 26.10.2023.The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 34,08and was down -0,90compared with the previous day.10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,34this corresponds to a plus of +0,76since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.980,21(-1,04).