Rohde & Schwarz showcases its mobile and wireless test solutions at MWC Kigali
Munich (ots) - For the second time in a row, Rohde & Schwarz participates at
Mobile World Congress Kigali. The mobile and wireless testing expert continues
its commitment to the mobile industry on the African continent and brings
exceptional industry insights to Africa's most influential connectivity event.
Africa's mobile industry is meeting in Rwanda for MWC Kigali 2023 from October
17 to 19. At Kigali Convention Centre, Rohde & Schwarz showcases at booth E2 a
selection of its test solutions addressing applications in high-demand by the
mobile industry in Africa.
Mobile World Congress Kigali. The mobile and wireless testing expert continues
its commitment to the mobile industry on the African continent and brings
exceptional industry insights to Africa's most influential connectivity event.
Africa's mobile industry is meeting in Rwanda for MWC Kigali 2023 from October
17 to 19. At Kigali Convention Centre, Rohde & Schwarz showcases at booth E2 a
selection of its test solutions addressing applications in high-demand by the
mobile industry in Africa.
Mobile device manufacturers can learn about LTE and 5G NR device testing, using
the R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester. In combination with a shielded chamber
and the intuitive web-based R&S CMsquares user interface, users can perform RF,
functional, application and protocol tests of end devices. For network operators
and regulatory authorities, Rohde & Schwarz presents solutions for mobile
network testing and benchmarking as well as spectrum monitoring and interference
hunting. The R&S Benchmarker 3 is a very compact, easy-to-handle and future
proof solution for benchmarking data collection, helping network operators make
decisions about systematic and end-user centric network improvements. The R&S
PR200 portable monitoring receiver is engineered to effectively support spectrum
monitoring, interference hunting, spectrum clearance and site testing.
Anne Stephan, Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Network, Rohde & Schwarz,
comments: "I'm looking forward to participating again at MWC Kigali. At this
extraordinary event, we get to interact with international business leaders and
high-level governmental ministers from across Africa. It's a dynamic place to
get business done and be part of defining the digital transformation on the
African continent."
The participation at MWC Kigali complements the company's strategy to expand its
footprint in Africa. Rohde & Schwarz officially opened a new software
development lab in Kigali in June 2022. It is the technology company's first
subsidiary in central Africa and first research and development initiative on
the African continent.
Visitors to MWC Kigali can find the Rohde & Schwarz experts and learn about the
displayed test solutions at booth E2 of Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali,
Rwanda from October 17 to 19, 2023.
Contact:
Christian Reiter, phone: +49 89 4129 15615; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com;
www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5626787
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
the R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester. In combination with a shielded chamber
and the intuitive web-based R&S CMsquares user interface, users can perform RF,
functional, application and protocol tests of end devices. For network operators
and regulatory authorities, Rohde & Schwarz presents solutions for mobile
network testing and benchmarking as well as spectrum monitoring and interference
hunting. The R&S Benchmarker 3 is a very compact, easy-to-handle and future
proof solution for benchmarking data collection, helping network operators make
decisions about systematic and end-user centric network improvements. The R&S
PR200 portable monitoring receiver is engineered to effectively support spectrum
monitoring, interference hunting, spectrum clearance and site testing.
Anne Stephan, Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Network, Rohde & Schwarz,
comments: "I'm looking forward to participating again at MWC Kigali. At this
extraordinary event, we get to interact with international business leaders and
high-level governmental ministers from across Africa. It's a dynamic place to
get business done and be part of defining the digital transformation on the
African continent."
The participation at MWC Kigali complements the company's strategy to expand its
footprint in Africa. Rohde & Schwarz officially opened a new software
development lab in Kigali in June 2022. It is the technology company's first
subsidiary in central Africa and first research and development initiative on
the African continent.
Visitors to MWC Kigali can find the Rohde & Schwarz experts and learn about the
displayed test solutions at booth E2 of Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali,
Rwanda from October 17 to 19, 2023.
Contact:
Christian Reiter, phone: +49 89 4129 15615; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com;
www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5626787
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 53 | 0 |