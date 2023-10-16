Rohde & Schwarz showcases its mobile and wireless test solutions at MWC Kigali

Munich (ots) - For the second time in a row, Rohde & Schwarz participates at

Mobile World Congress Kigali. The mobile and wireless testing expert continues

its commitment to the mobile industry on the African continent and brings

exceptional industry insights to Africa's most influential connectivity event.



Africa's mobile industry is meeting in Rwanda for MWC Kigali 2023 from October

17 to 19. At Kigali Convention Centre, Rohde & Schwarz showcases at booth E2 a

selection of its test solutions addressing applications in high-demand by the

mobile industry in Africa.





Mobile device manufacturers can learn about LTE and 5G NR device testing, usingthe R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester. In combination with a shielded chamberand the intuitive web-based R&S CMsquares user interface, users can perform RF,functional, application and protocol tests of end devices. For network operatorsand regulatory authorities, Rohde & Schwarz presents solutions for mobilenetwork testing and benchmarking as well as spectrum monitoring and interferencehunting. The R&S Benchmarker 3 is a very compact, easy-to-handle and futureproof solution for benchmarking data collection, helping network operators makedecisions about systematic and end-user centric network improvements. The R&SPR200 portable monitoring receiver is engineered to effectively support spectrummonitoring, interference hunting, spectrum clearance and site testing.Anne Stephan, Vice President Critical Infrastructure & Network, Rohde & Schwarz,comments: "I'm looking forward to participating again at MWC Kigali. At thisextraordinary event, we get to interact with international business leaders andhigh-level governmental ministers from across Africa. It's a dynamic place toget business done and be part of defining the digital transformation on theAfrican continent."The participation at MWC Kigali complements the company's strategy to expand itsfootprint in Africa. Rohde & Schwarz officially opened a new softwaredevelopment lab in Kigali in June 2022. It is the technology company's firstsubsidiary in central Africa and first research and development initiative onthe African continent.Visitors to MWC Kigali can find the Rohde & Schwarz experts and learn about thedisplayed test solutions at booth E2 of Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali,Rwanda from October 17 to 19, 2023.Contact:Christian Reiter, phone: +49 89 4129 15615; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com;www.press.rohde-schwarz.com.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/5626787OTS: Rohde & Schwarz