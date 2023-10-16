Berentzen Group AG: Q3/2023 Interim Report & Updated 2023 Financial Forecast
Berentzen-Gruppe AG anticipates a steady operating profit of €5.0m and an operating profit before depreciation of €11.2m for Q1-Q3 of 2023, with revenues projected at €134.6m, a 5.9% increase YoY.
- Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects a normalised consolidated operating profit of EUR 5.0 million and a normalised consolidated operating profit before depreciation and amortisation of EUR 11.2 million for the first three quarters of the 2023 financial year.
- Consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 134.6 million, an increase of around EUR 7.5 million or 5.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.
- The decreases in consolidated EBIT by EUR 1.8 million or 26.5% and in normalised consolidated EBITDA by EUR 1.9 million or 14.3% are the result of lower consolidated gross profit and higher costs compared to the previous year.
- The forecast for the 2023 financial year has been adjusted, with a normalised consolidated EBIT in a range of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 8.0 million, a normalised consolidated EBITDA in a range of EUR 15.3 to 16.3 million, and consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 182.0 to 190.0 million.
- The update of the forecast is due to declining revenue and sales dynamics in the third quarter of the 2023 financial year, as well as the current economic situation and consumer restraint.
- The preliminary business figures for the first three quarters of the 2023 financial year are subject to review by the Supervisory Board's Finance and Audit Committee.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 24.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 49 | 0 |