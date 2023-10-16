Berentzen Group AG: Q3/2023 Interim Report & Updated 2023 Financial Forecast

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 24.10.2023.

Berentzen-Gruppe AG anticipates a steady operating profit of €5.0m and an operating profit before depreciation of €11.2m for Q1-Q3 of 2023, with revenues projected at €134.6m, a 5.9% increase YoY.

