Berentzen Group AG Unveils Preliminary Q3/2023 Operating Results
Berentzen-Gruppe AG, in its Q3/2023 preliminary report, reveals a 5.9% revenue increase, hitting EUR 134.6 million, despite a dip in operating profit due to rising costs. The 2023 forecast has been moderately revised.
- Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has published preliminary operating results for Q3/2023, showing a revenue growth of 5.9% with consolidated revenues of EUR 134.6 million.
- The company's consolidated operating profit (EBIT) was at EUR 5.0 million, below the previous year's level due to ongoing cost burdens.
- The annual forecast for the 2023 financial year has been slightly adjusted.
- Despite the revenue growth, the group recorded declines in the key earnings figures of consolidated EBITDA and consolidated EBIT in the past nine months.
- The company is working on a readjustment of its strategic guidelines in response to inflationary price dynamics in the entire value-added chain and increased operating expenses.
- The Berentzen Group has adjusted its forecast for the 2023 financial year, now expecting consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 182.0 to 190.0 million, a consolidated EBIT between EUR 7.0 and 8.0 million, and a consolidated EBITDA between EUR 15.3 and 16.3 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 24.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 37 | 0 |