    Berentzen Group AG Unveils Preliminary Q3/2023 Operating Results

    Berentzen-Gruppe AG, in its Q3/2023 preliminary report, reveals a 5.9% revenue increase, hitting EUR 134.6 million, despite a dip in operating profit due to rising costs. The 2023 forecast has been moderately revised.

    • Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft has published preliminary operating results for Q3/2023, showing a revenue growth of 5.9% with consolidated revenues of EUR 134.6 million.
    • The company's consolidated operating profit (EBIT) was at EUR 5.0 million, below the previous year's level due to ongoing cost burdens.
    • The annual forecast for the 2023 financial year has been slightly adjusted.
    • Despite the revenue growth, the group recorded declines in the key earnings figures of consolidated EBITDA and consolidated EBIT in the past nine months.
    • The company is working on a readjustment of its strategic guidelines in response to inflationary price dynamics in the entire value-added chain and increased operating expenses.
    • The Berentzen Group has adjusted its forecast for the 2023 financial year, now expecting consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 182.0 to 190.0 million, a consolidated EBIT between EUR 7.0 and 8.0 million, and a consolidated EBITDA between EUR 15.3 and 16.3 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 24.10.2023.




