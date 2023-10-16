Berentzen Group AG Unveils Preliminary Q3/2023 Operating Results

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 24.10.2023.

Berentzen-Gruppe AG, in its Q3/2023 preliminary report, reveals a 5.9% revenue increase, hitting EUR 134.6 million, despite a dip in operating profit due to rising costs. The 2023 forecast has been moderately revised.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer